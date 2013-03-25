Award-Winning Composer Michael Price Invests In Prism Sound’s High Quality Audio

Award-winning composer and producer Michael Price is using a Prism Sound Maselec Master Series MEA-2 equaliser on his latest project – creating the music for ITV’s acclaimed supernatural drama series Lightfields.

“I wanted something fabulous that could add some sparkle and warmth to the TV mixes we were doing in the studio for Lightfields. I loved the MEA-2 when I'd used it at Abbey Road so I decided to invest in one for my own studio,” Michael explains.

Prism Sound’s MEA-2 is a stereo or two-channel, four-band precision equalizer that is designed for recording and mastering applications where ultimate sonic performance, musicality and precision are required. The unit provides a very transparent signal path where only the desired equalization is obtained, without adding any particular sonic signature.

Developed for Prism Sound by engineer/producer Leif Mases, who has worked with a diverse range of artists including Abba, Led Zeppelin, Jeff Beck and Black Sabbath, the MEA-2 is one of a number of products in the Maselec Master Series range. All of these combine Leif Mases' experience with the creative process and Prism Sound's focus on engineering and technical excellence to ensure the delivery of great-sounding audio in an intuitive and easy-to-use package.

Michael, who has worked on more than 30 major studio pictures, says: “The MEA-2 is incredibly well made, but more than that it has a peculiar sonic ability to make things just sound better, without stamping too much of its own opinion on the music. It's no surprise that mastering engineers love them, but it's also a super useful thing to have in a mix studio.”

Michael bought his MEA-2 from Studioxchange, the official Prism Sound Retail Partner. It now has a permanent home in his project studio in Berkhamsted.

“This studio has been mostly digitally equipped up till now,” he says, “but I'm really excited about getting more into high-quality analogue gear. I’m really delighted with the sound I’m achieving with the Prism Sound MEA-2 and we always try and specify them when we are recording in studios like Abbey Road. Now that I own one, try prising it out of my hands. It's going nowhere!”

As a film, TV, classical music and contemporary dance composer, equally at ease writing in full orchestral or more electronic idioms, Michael is in great demand. He is currently writing a new album for Erased Tapes Records, which will be released on vinyl later in the year, and is scoring the new independent British film, Delicious, on which Michael makes his producer debut.

He started his career as assistant to the film composer, Michael Kamen (Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, Lethal Weapon), then worked as a music editor (Lord of the Rings, Children of Men and Love Actually), before returning to composition. Since then he has written the score for BBC's critically acclaimed Sherlock series with David Arnold – a project that won them a Royal Television Society Award and BAFTA and EMMY nominations – and composed music for the Inbetweeners movie, Horrid Henry: The Movie and Cheerful Weather for the Wedding.



