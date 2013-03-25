Media Group International Receive Prestigious ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Dubai, UAE, 25th March 2013: Media Group International (MGI), the region’s leading systems integrator, has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification, the world’s most recognised quality management standard. MGI is the first company of its kind to receive the prestigious accolade within the Middle East region, guaranteeing customers world-class quality assured products.

The certification follows a thorough auditing and validation process by British Standards Institute (BSI), and will see the company regularly continue to comply with quality monitoring processes. ISO 9001:2008 accreditation guarantees optimum quality assurance and control to MGI’s customers.

Paul Hennessy, CEO of Media Group International says: “This great achievement is a strong stepping stone for Media Group International towards excellence. The award of the ISO 9001:2008 certification is evidence of the company’s on-going commitment to quality management and continual improvement. It also demonstrates Media Group International’s promise to consistently provide quality products and services to its customers.

“I would like to congratulate the entire project team, senior management and all staff members who were involved in this project.”

Representatives from the BSI attended leading industry event CABSAT 2013 to present the certificate to MGI’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hennessy. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast, MGI debuted under its new name at the trade event held earlier this month at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

-Ends-

Media Group International

Media Group International is a proven media broadcast and communications technologies systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. MGI opened its first European office in London in August 2012, under the direction of Managing Director, Neils Thomas, who formerly worked as Head of Sales for North Europe at Sony Professional Solutions Europe.

Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor and multisensory environments. Media Group International provides solutions from safeguarding national security such as in government operations, creating the best venues for education such as museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

To support the workflow and innovation demands of our valued customers, the team has grown with new local and international talent. We use our expertise to help realise your goals and ambitions – we listen, advise, design and build great workflows that work for you. Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in the Gulf region.

Website: www.mgi.tv

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

info@gssg.com

www.gssg.com