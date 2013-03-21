Primestream Introduces Hybrid Workflows and Integrations With New FORK 4.0 Production Suite

Latest Release Features New Workflows for Avid(R) Media Composer(R) and Support for AVC-Intra With Edit-While-Capture Capabilities

MIAMI -- March 21, 2013 -- Primestream(R) today released FORK(TM) 4.0, the latest version of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. New features, modules, APIs, and integrations make FORK 4.0 the most complete platform yet for administering complex media workflows of all kinds. New to the suite is FORK Logger(TM), a tool for adding metadata to video, as well as new codec support, archive and restore workflows, and the most robust Windows(R) version of the FORK Production(TM) client and server application.

"We are listening to our customers and working closely with them to create new products, integrations and workflows. FORK 4.0's configurability and flexibility is incredibly unique -- it lets us take industry complexity and transform it into simplicity for the user," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "These demands are coming from the need to create content better and faster and then distribute it everywhere. FORK has evolved once again to help our customers stay on top of change and meet their goals for quality and profitability."

FORK 4.0 features Avid(R) Media Composer(R) workflows with support for Panasonic(R) AVC-Intra and FORK Hybrid Ingest into Avid's MXF OP-Atom wrapped within a QuickTime(R) movie, combining the best of both worlds. Hybrid Ingest enables "Edit-While-Capture" workflow integrations with Avid Media Composer, Adobe(R) Premiere Pro, Apple(R) Final Cut Pro 7, and Final Cut Pro X -- without doubling or tripling storage capacity.

New modules include the cross-platform, customizable FORK Logger metadata-tagging tool that allows for logging live and prerecorded video with speed and accuracy. FORK Logger 1.0 enables content loggers to tag video with defined metadata into the FORK environment effortlessly -- no matter what the subject matter -- making assets easier to manage, automate, and monetize.

Primestream is also announcing a robust, four-channel AVC-Intra 100 playout solution utilizing FORK's Live Assist(TM) together with the Cisco(R) Unified Computing System (UCS) server. In addition, FORK features new archiving workflows that are fully compatible with SGL(R) and Quantum(R). Archiving with FORK streamlines processes so users can continue to navigate/browse, search, and filter through content inside FORK Content Navigator(TM), even when media is offline. Other benefits include partial file restore and complete control over LTO robotics.

Other new FORK 4.0 features, enhancements, and integrations include:

- Telestream Vantage(R) encoding/transcoding and workflow products

- Snell Morpheus playout-scheduling software

- Adobe Premiere Pro

- Dolby(R) E support

Primestream will demonstrate these and other benefits of the new FORK 4.0 at the 2013 NAB Show in booth SL6824. Visit www.primestream.com/nab to request a demo in advance.

