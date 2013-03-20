Front Porch Digital Integrates Data Expedition's ExpeDat WAN Accelerator Into DIVArchive V7.1

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- March 20, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced an agreement with file-transfer software company Data Expedition, Inc.(R) to integrate its ExpeDat(TM) WAN acceleration product into Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive(R) V7.1 CSM system. The integration gives DIVArchive users a WAN acceleration option that is fully managed and supported by Front Porch Digital, and is the first direct integration of a WAN acceleration protocol directly into a CSM cloud-based solution.

"Part of Front Porch Digital's mission is, literally, to partner with the world's best technology companies to make the content management process smoother, simpler, and more efficient -- particularly for multisite operations. Adding Data Expedition's ExpeDat to the process is one more way we fulfill on that mission," said Andy Hurt, vice president, product management at Front Porch Digital. "Having direct access to ExpeDat will speed file transfers for our customers who use DIVAnet and the cloud-based LYNX service, both of which rely on WANs for getting data back and forth."

ExpeDat file transfer software is a high-performance alternative to legacy technologies such as FTP, SFTP, HTTP, and CIFS. It eliminates TCP vulnerabilities with the only pure-UDP file-transfer solution available. ExpeDat uses 100 percent of available bandwidth to achieve WAN file transfers that have proven to be as much as seven times faster than with other technologies. The self-contained clients require no installers or admin rights and have no dependence on Java or plug-ins.

"We are extremely pleased that Front Porch Digital has integrated Data Expedition's accelerated file-transfer solution, ExpeDat, into its DIVArchive system," said Seth Noble, Data Expedition president and founder. "With Front Porch Digital's best-in-class media workflow and Data Expedition's laser-like focus on UDP-based transport technology, this partnership was a natural fit for both companies."

Front Porch Digital specializes in video archive, migration, and online video publishing, supplying solutions that are at the heart of file-based workflows within the world's best known media brands. Now, with the introduction of the LYNXSM platform, these solutions are moving to the cloud, enabling greater access, better availability, lower costs, and the highest possible security. In addition, DIVAnet(R) supports any number of fully independent DIVArchive CSM systems connected together across any type of wide area network (WAN) to form a globally distributed content storage repository.

More information about Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Data Expedition Inc.(R)

Data Expedition Inc.(R) (DEI(R)) is the creator of the world's first and only high-performance file transfer software that is completely free of legacy transport bottlenecks and vulnerabilities. Since 2000, DEI has been providing high-performance data transport solutions to the world's largest companies across nearly every industry and continent, including media and entertainment, legal, and oil and gas. The company's patented MTP(TM)/IP technology uses unique flow-control and error recovery algorithms to achieve high network efficiency across all IP networks. Companies using Data Expedition's solutions achieve the fastest, most reliable, and most secure data transport available. More information is available at www.dataexpedition.com.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/DIVArchive_CMYK.zip