Broadpeak Partners With AirTies to Optimize OTT Quality of Experience With nanoCDN(TM)

RENNES, France -- March 19, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced a new collaboration with AirTies Wireless Networks, a leading supplier of wireless home networking and set-top box (STB) solutions.

Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology has been pre-integrated on AirTies' Air5650 wireless routers and Air4742 media streamers to improve live OTT video delivery. Utilizing a combined Broadpeak and AirTies' solution, cable and telecom operators can cost-effectively deliver live OTT content to millions of subscribers using only a few megabits per second on the operator's network.

"We are excited to partner with AirTies on this very important initiative," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO and president of Broadpeak. "The recent explosion in OTT video consumption is significantly impacting the traditional video delivery landscape. As operators deliver a growing amount of OTT content to more and more devices with limited infrastructure resources, it becomes challenging to guarantee a high video quality, especially for live content. A unified Broadpeak nanoCDN and AirTies' solution enables operators to extend CDN technology into the subscriber home, reducing their capital and operational expenses. Because AirTies' media streamers can simultaneously connect to up to four home devices, operators can now deliver a superior OTT experience anywhere, on any device."

Leveraging home networks, nanoCDN dramatically lowers infrastructure investments for operators while allowing them to deliver high-quality video services more efficiently to end-users. nanoCDN improves the scalability of live OTT TV content by effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure.

AirTies' Air4742 dual-band concurrent media streamer provides reliable, predictable bandwidth and unprecedented high-speed performance for real-time video distribution and data transmission to the home. Featuring four Wi-Fi(TM) antennas, the streamer can easily be connected to any device with an Ethernet port, such as connected TVs, STBs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles, to stream high-quality SD and HD video simultaneously over a 5GHz connection. Utilizing the company's Air5650 WAN VDSL router, service providers can offer sufficient bandwidth for Internet services.

"We're thrilled to implement Broadpeak's nanoCDN on our industry-leading media streamer and router solutions," said Bulent Celebi, executive chairman and founder of AirTies Wireless Networks. "Together, Broadpeak and AirTies are making high-quality, live OTT content a reality for consumers on any device."

In conjunction with the new partnership, AirTies has joined the Broadpeak Open Alliance (BOA). BOA aims to improve and accelerate OTT rollouts by encouraging interoperability with third-party technology providers.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv. More information about AirTies solutions can be found at www.airties.com.

# # #

About AirTies (www.airties.com)

AirTies was founded in 2004 by a senior management and technical team from Silicon Valley, with the strategic intent to become the market leader for the wirelessly connected home. AirTies designs and develops its own software and hardware, wirelessly streaming high definition video to multiple rooms and screens. The comprehensive product portfolio includes broadband Internet devices and Internet based television set top boxes. Its world awarded technology enables seamless wireless integration at the touch of a button, as well as 100 percent internet wireless coverage in homes.

AirTies has an installed base of over 8 million worldwide. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/AlcarasLeMancq.zip

Image Caption: Philippe Alcaras, Airties CEO with Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak CEO at TV Connect 2013

ENDS