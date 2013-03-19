IEEE BTS To Host IP Tutorial at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- March 19, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced it will host the technical tutorial "IEEE BTS Tutorial: IP for Broadcast" during the Broadcast Engineering Conference at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Throughout the session, which is scheduled to be held Monday, April 8 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in S227, a distinguished panel of speakers from within the industry will explore the requirements for using IP in the broadcast facility and practical use cases.

"With IP technology increasingly being used in today's TV facilities for control and content transport, it's critical that broadcasters keep on top of the latest standards and technology advancements," said Amanda Temple, program specialist at IEEE BTS. "This session is a great opportunity for the broadcast community to learn more about how to successfully implement IP into their new and existing broadcast facilities."

The IEEE BTS session will be moderated by Richard Chernock, CSO at Triveni Digital, and was co-organized by Chernock and Bob Surette, director of sales engineering at Shivley Labs. Breakout presentations include:

-- "IP's Acronym Soup & Network Architecture: Things You Need to Know," presented by Joel Wilhite and Pat Waddell of Harmonic Inc. from 2:00-2:35 p.m. This presentation introduces the new terminology and acronyms used with IP, as well as the architectures necessary to use it successfully within the broadcast facility.

-- "Overview of SMPTE 2022 Family of Standards," presented by John Mailhot of Harris Corporation from 2:35-3:10 p.m. This presentation introduces and describes the SMPTE standards that enable the carriage of common broadcast signals over IP.

-- "Audio Distribution in an IP-Based Multiplatform Broadcast Plant," presented by Guy Bouchard of Radio Canada from 3:10-3:45 p.m. This presentation covers the use of IP to distribute audio within a multiplatform radio broadcast plant operating 24/7 with and without human involvement. Included is an overview of network technologies, their enablers and operational issues, as well as their impact on the network architecture.

-- "IP Control in the Broadcast Facility," presented by Troy English of Ross Video from 3:45-4:20 p.m. Control within a broadcast facility is migrating from point-to-point connections (usually serial) to IP connections. This presentation provides an overview of the use of IP for control, as well as the practical considerations necessary for successful implementation of an IP-based control system.

-- "Media Streaming to Small Screen Devices," presented by Joel Wilhite and Pat Waddell of Harmonic Inc. from 4:20-5:00 p.m. This presentation offers an overview of IP streaming to end user devices, covering technologies in use, comparisons of protocols, and a synopsis of the a new MPEG-DASH standard. The emphasis is on practical aspects of IP streaming for the broadcaster.

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs.

