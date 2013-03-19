Mariner xVu(TM) Selected to Monitor Telefónica Digital's Global Video Platform

Key Facts:

--Mariner is chosen as exclusive provider of end-to-end video monitoring for Telefónica Digital's Global Video Platform

--Mariner xVu(TM) harvests data from end devices to build a real-time view of the video performance associated with consumer devices, households, neighborhoods, networks and content sources

--Mariner xVu is the world's first and most widely deployed end-to-end video monitoring solution for Microsoft(R) Mediaroom(R)

--Mariner xVu is a finalist in the TV Connect Industry Awards 2013 in the category of "Best Network Technology for IP TV & OTT TV"

--Telefónica Digital for Global Video Service is a finalist in the TV Connect Industry Awards 2013 in the category of "Best Multiscreen TV Service"

--Telefónica Digital for Telefónica Global Video Platform is a finalist in the TV Connect Industry Awards 2013 in the category of "Best Service Delivery Platform for IP TV & OTT TV"

LONDON -- TV Connect 2013 -- March 19, 2013 -- Mariner, a leading global provider of IP Video Solutions and technologies, today announced that Telefónica Digital has chosen Mariner xVu(TM) as the exclusive end-to-end monitoring tool for its Global Video Platform (GVP).

The GVP offers two type of services: a Pay TV service (using IPTV or Satellite Hybrid TV) and a pure OTT service commercially named "PLAY" which is a video on demand service available for a wide range of devices (TVs, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, etc.). Both products have been launched in Brazil and will be implemented in European and Latin American countries in coming years.

"Our objective is to deliver reliable, high-quality video services to a growing number of screens and devices, which requires consistent, end-to-end monitoring across all GVP services," said Luis Velo, Head of Media Services at Telefónica Digital. "We chose Mariner xVu real-time IP video analytics software based on its unique ability to identify network and content issues affecting multiple consumers, as well as provide in-home and neighborhood status for individual consumers."

Mariner's multi-award-winning IP video monitoring solution, Mariner xVu, harvests data from multiple sources to build a real-time view of the video performance associated with consumer devices, households, neighborhoods, networks, and content sources. This allows for quick identification and localization of issues affecting customers, and provides customer care with valuable, enhanced visibility.

"Consumers value superior video quality, and we are seeing a global trend for new service offerings that include Internet and mobile video delivered to a diverse array of consumer devices," said Curtis Howe, president and CEO of Mariner. "Mariner xVu software is in its fourth generation of deployment and is a proven solution for increasing video reliability and customer satisfaction as the network scales. Our consumer-centric monitoring at the edge of the network is efficient at reducing OPEX costs for network and field operations teams as they scale and support more devices."

GVP IPTV services are based on Microsoft(R) Mediaroom(R) middleware and OTT Networks MiB technology. Mariner xVu is the world's first and most widely deployed end-to-end monitoring solution for Mediaroom.

Mariner xVu and Telefónica Digital are both finalists in the TV Connect Industry Awards 2013. Mariner xVu is shortlisted in the category of "Best Network Technology for IP TV & OTT TV," while Telefónica Digital is shortlisted for Global Video Service in the category of "Best Multiscreen TV Service," and Telefónica Global Video Platform is shortlisted in the category of "Best Service Delivery Platform for IP TV & OTT TV." The TV Connect Industry Awards 2013 recognize, reward and celebrate innovation, excellence and achievement in the Connected Entertainment industry.

More information about Mariner and the company's products can be found at www.marinerpartners.com.

# # #

About Telefónica Digital

Telefónica Digital is a global business division of Telefónica. Its mission is to seize the opportunities within the digital world and deliver new growth for Telefónica through research & development, venture capital, global partnerships and digital services such as cloud computing, mobile advertising, M2M and eHealth. It is also driving innovation in over the top communications under a new umbrella brand called TU and in Big Data through Telefónica Dynamic Insights. Telefónica Digital will deliver these new products and services to Telefónica's 316 million customers as well as entering new markets. It is headquartered in London with regional centres in Silicon Valley, Sao Paulo, Spain and Tel Aviv. Jajah, TokBox, Terra, Media Networks Latin America, 48 and giffgaff are all managed under the Telefónica Digital umbrella.

To sign up for news alerts and read commentary on Telefónica Digital, visit www.telefonica.com/digitalhub and track them on Twitter @tefdigital

About Mariner (www.marinerpartners.com)

Mariner is a leading global provider of IP video solutions and technologies for multiscreen networks. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship product Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IPTV network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls to ensure a superior broadband and IPTV service. Mariner xVu is the world's most deployed monitoring solution, with 7 million devices under management. Mariner's frostt(TM) platform is an application management solution that allows service providers to monetize their IPTV applications by turning every subscriber interaction into a revenue generating opportunity. You can follow us in Twitter -- @marinerxvu

Note to Editors: Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ENDS