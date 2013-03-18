Actus to Unveil ActusRemote at NAB 2013

Monitor and control distributed remote loggers from a central location



Tel-Aviv, Israel — March 18, 2013 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, compliance recording, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, announced today that the new ActusRemote Media Management platform will debut at the NAB 2013 exhibition, held in Las Vegas from April 8 – 11 (booth SU9524).



ActusRemote lets broadcasters record and log channels broadcasted from remote locations to a central location, reducing the need for multiple systems, servers and databases. Actus CTO Raphael Renous said of the new solution, “ActusRemote’s distributed architecture and low price tag offers broadcasters an unparalleled price performance proposition. There is no need to duplicate systems across sites. One module per remote site, one main server, and one administration user interface will manage all the probes even for the most elaborate logging/monitoring scenarios.”



Because content is adapted to specific regions, languages and markets more frequently, there are increasing demands for radio and TV channels to be monitored and measured for legal compliance purposes and quality control. With ActusRemote, broadcasters can access all channel recordings and data from one central location, simplifying the infrastructure for managing multiple locations, languages, etc.



ActusRemote Probes connect to the main system and record, even when there are problems and/or fluctuations in bandwidth. The Actus module incorporates protocols to manage disconnections and line quality issues. Actus transfers all encoded chunks (short video files) from the ActusRemote Probe into the ActusRemote central server via FTP, maximizing speeds against available bandwidth.



Depending on the number and type of channels, the ActusRemote Probe can either be:



• A simple desktop PC, for up to six radio channels, or one TV channel and two radio channels (very cost-effective)

• A small server, 1RU for up to four TV or eight radio channels

• A larger server, 2RU for up to 24 TV or 40 radio channels



For more information or to book a private ActusRemote product demonstration at the upcoming NAB 2013 event (booth SU9524), please contact info@actusdigital.com.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital (subsidiary of Taya Media Group, an international premier media content technologies company) provides solutions for video content logging, monitoring, repurposing, ads detection and video/audio quality check. Actus’ impressive customer list includes 100+ global media players such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, McCann, Sony, RTL, StarHub, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



In a nutshell, Actus provides high-end solutions at the most affordable prices. Actus solutions support the latest industry requirements including Teletext, Multiple Audio tracks and subtitles, EPG, Transport Stream, and more. Actus’ customer-driven products are web-based, user-friendly and support an unlimited number of channel inputs, thereby facilitating greater functionality and cost savings.



For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



Press Contact:

For more information about Actus, please contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) 617.817.6559

www.zazilmediagroup.com



####