Clear-Com to Present Broadcast Intercom Solutions at CABSAT 2013

Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, will feature its line of broadcast intercom solutions at the 2013 CABSAT show (Hall: Sheikh Saeed 3, Stand Number: S3-3). Among the systems available for demonstration will be the recently unveiled HelixNet Partyline and Eclipse HX matrices. The latest upgrades to the Tempest®2400 wireless intercom platform will also be on hand.

“Clear-Com is excited to demonstrate all of its newest intercom solutions to the CABSAT community for the first time,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA and South Asia Pacific Sales, Clear-Com. “With our latest product updates and advanced product offerings, Clear-Com will reinforce its leading position in the broadcast market, as well as the live performance and rental sectors.”

The HelixNet™ Partyline Intercom System is the industry’s first digital network partyline intercom with a unique set of capabilities to provide efficiency, cost-savings and flexibility – from setup to operation. The revolutionary HelixNet platform has proven itself by providing communication for broadcasters at high-profile events across the globe. Included in the HelixNet portfolio of products are the HMS-4X Main Station, HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpacks, the HLI-2W2 two-wire Interface Module and the HLI-4W2 four-wire Interface Module. Each HMS-4X Main Station offers four intercom channels, program audio and power for up to 20 beltpacks over a shield twisted-pair cable (e.g. microphone cable, CAT-5 or CAT-6). Users can also work off one’s existing shielded cable infrastructure to centrally manage the entire system from the Main Station with a single cable. The HelixNet beltpack also functions like a source assignment panel by allowing users to select any two of four channels to get the job done. Furthermore, the high fidelity system delivers superb audio clarity and is rugged enough to withstand demanding work environments.

The Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Systems along with Eclipse HX (EHX) Configuration Software are powerful matrix intercoms that offer faster performance, higher system capacity and simplified operations and administration. Eclipse HX comprises the Eclipse HX-Omega, Eclipse HX-Median and Eclipse HX-PiCo, as well as the EHX software. In broadcast facilities where matrix intercom systems and resources are often shared across multiple studios, having fast and highly intuitive systems is critical when scarce engineering resources are needed to execute system-wide changes reliably in real-time and with minimal impact on system users. Especially important in live operations, such as those within OB vans, the Eclipse HX systems have the ability to make changes quickly and without advanced notice.

The Eclipse HX family builds on all the power, extensibility and unique integration capabilities of the original Eclipse line, with improvements in the software architecture, user interface and system capacity. The EHX software was re-architected for faster processing of configuration and routing cards to optimize system performance and speed. Its user interface is redesigned to be much more intuitive and easier to set up. The Eclipse HX-Omega port density has increased to over 460 ports per 6RU frame, the highest density intercom matrix on the market. PiCo-Link provides intelligent audio linking between co-located Eclipse HX-PiCo’s, allowing users to expand resources with just two rack-unit space. Clear-Com’s V-Series panels, frame cards and interfaces are compatible with the new Eclipse HX range. This provides a seamless logical upgrade path for existing Eclipse customers.

The Tempest®2400with Seamless Roaming feature and Tempest®2400 MasterBelt add more advanced capabilities to the Tempest family of digital wireless intercom systems. With the latest additions, users are afforded even more wireless coverage options. The Tempest2400 with Seamless Roaming is ideal for broadcasters and live sound designers working at multi-venue events as it allows users to move freely throughout large venues separated by sizeable distances, such as multi-room complexes, multi-level facilities and sports arenas. Users can roam between 16 different coverage zones without interference or dropouts.

For small-scale productions in the field, where the wireless base station needs to be untethered and mobile, the Tempest2400 MasterBelt is an ideal wireless solution. It offers most of the features, reliability and robustness of the Tempest2400 BaseStation within a compact, portable package. The MasterBelt can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured two-channel system. It can also function as a BeltStation, allowing communications for up to six full-duplex wireless users.

All of the Clear-Com intercom solutions being featured at CABSAT are available for a broad spectrum of markets, including broadcast, rental and live performance.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.