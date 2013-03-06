Snell Appoints Paul Martin President of Snell North America

Leader of TV Everywhere Division Brings Focus, Experience to U.S. and Canadian Markets

READING, U.K. -- March 6, 2013 -- Snell today announced the appointment of Paul Martin as president of Snell North America. Martin is taking on leadership of sales, marketing, and service functions for the North American market.

"At Snell, we see how the pressures of TV Everywhere and the ongoing evolution of consumer electronics are driving transformation of the broadcast business, and we understand the economic and technical impact of this shift on our customers," said Martin. "As our customers respond to these challenges and embrace new technologies and workflows models, we work right alongside them, ensuring they have the right media management and playout solutions that maximize revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies. Our router, switcher, modular, and conversion product lines are used across the United States and around the world in broadcast operations of all sizes, and we continue to deliver future-proof solutions that support broadcasters' changing operations."

In addition to his new role, Martin maintains his role as global managing director for the TV Everywhere division, where he oversees Snell's product development, sales, delivery, and support functions for playout automation, channel-in-a box, media asset management, and second-screen solutions. Previously, Martin ran the company's global manufacturing, supply chain, service operations, and customer satisfaction agenda. Martin continues to serve as a member of the Snell management board, which he joined in 2009.

Martin's experience prior to Snell includes manufacturing and business transformation roles in FTSE 100 high-tech manufacturing and telecommunications organizations. Before joining Snell, he worked at British Telecom in senior business-transformation roles, leading the company's drive to deliver excellence in customer experience. He also served in various manufacturing, logistics, and program management roles at Motorola Semiconductor in the United States. He earned his bachelor's in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from the University of Cambridge.

"Paul is an ideal choice to succeed Jonathan Goldstein," said Snell CEO Simon Derry. "Under Jonathan's leadership we experienced strong sales growth in the Americas and earned high marks for customer service. Paul brings that same focus on customer service, along with a proven track record of organizational development, which will help us continue to build our operation in North America. Broadcasters in the United States and Canada are industry leaders, and we are proud to be a trusted partner for so many customers in these markets. We take our responsibility to these customers very seriously, and with Paul's guidance, we will continue working hard to make sure that we provide the right technology and the right customer support at the right time."

# # #

About Snell

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/paulmartin.zip