Apantac Launches New IP-Based Multiviewer at NAB 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signalprocessing solutions will launch its new TAHOMA IP Multiviewer at NAB 2013, booth N4613.

TAHOMAIP is the latest addition to the award winning TAHOMA Universal input Multiviewer platform that accepts DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC, Composite, HDMI and SD-SDI/HD-SDI inputs for multi-image display. In addition to the mix of broadcast and computer inputs, this IP-based Multiviewer accepts direct inputs of ASI, H.264 and MPEG4 at resolutions up to 1080P (60Hz). TAHOMA IP also supports the display of metadata such as close caption, AFD, and WSS.

As with all TAHOMA Multiviewers, the TAHOMA IP series includes an integrated CATx extender for extending video and computer sources up to 115 feet.

“We are really excited about our TAHOMA IP Multiviewer family,” comments Thomas Tang, Apantac president. “This is the beginning of an exciting product range, as we are planning a hybrid version of the TAHOMA IP in the near future that will support a mix of IP and base band video.”

The entire Apantac TAHOMA platform utilizes a skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics including; borders, labels,fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio metersand audio / video alarms. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels.

Theentire series of Apantac TAHOMA Multiviewers offer a robust and cost-effective solution for virtually any multi-image display processing application whether in government applications, education & distance learning, corporate or medical, and traditional control room or broadcast and professional AV environments. TAHOMA Multiviewers hardware offers a sleek and attractive unit with redundant power and several control methods: via the front panel buttons, a simple preset panel, the Apantac ASCII protocol, via a Control Module with GPI inputs assigned to presets, and the Apantac Director software - a configuration and control application.

Apantac will be at NAB 2013, N4613.

About Apantac LLC

ApantacLLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality, cost effective image and multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with a flexible and innovative technology solution for signal extension andprocessing.

The Apantac product line includes; Multiviewers, video walls, extenders, switches, splitters, matrices, fiber optic extenders, HDBase-T solutions, RS232 converters and accessories and compact DA’s, converters and embedders. These products are sold globally through direct selling channels, a growing network of dealers, system integrators, OEM’s and various other partners.

Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.