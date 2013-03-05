Visionary Solutions Teams Up With Bally Technologies to Deliver IPTV Content to the Gaming Industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- March 5, 2013 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. today announced that Bally Technologies -- a leader in slots, video machines, casino-management, interactive applications, and networked and server-based systems for the global gaming industry -- has deployed Visionary Solutions' AVN422, AVN441, and AVN443 encoders for customized delivery of IPTV content for multiple casinos and hotels around the world. Leveraging the flexibility of Visionary Solutions' AVN encoding platform, Bally Technologies can cost-effectively stream high-quality HD, 1080p resolution video and audio content to gaming areas and hospitality suites.

Transitioning from coax-based systems to IP-based video infrastructure enables casinos to stream HD video and audio content from a centralized headend, eliminating the expense and complexities of working with costly coaxial cables. The Visionary Solutions' encoder, integrated with Bally Technologies' CoolSign(R) digital media-management system, allows casinos to deliver a customized mix of IPTV and targeted marketing messages, including real-time alerts to players about promotions, winners, and last-minute specials for items such as show tickets, dining, and discounted rooms.

"All of the casinos we work with have unique video and audio requirements. Therefore, we needed to work with an encoding platform that was not only cost effective, but extremely flexible," said Matthew Olden, product manager of multimedia solutions, Bally Technologies. "Visionary Solutions' AVN encoders eliminate the need for a coax-based infrastructure, thereby dramatically reducing OPEX while maximizing efficiencies. Using a combined Visionary Solutions' AVN encoding and Bally Technologies' CoolSign solution, casinos have the flexibility to push compelling, interactive, customized content to their guests."

Visionary Solutions' AVN solutions compress HD video and audio into MPEG-4 real-time streams that are then delivered via WAN or LAN to TV screens located in key revenue-generating areas around casinos, as well as guest hospitality suites. The AVN encoders feature standard MPEG-4 hardware compression and an optimized network interface technology that ensures superior quality full frame-rate video and audio. Harnessing the encoders' modular architecture, casinos have the flexibility to only purchase those features they need today and upgrade in the future as requirements change.

"We're excited to partner with Bally Technologies to deliver a state-of-the-art IPTV experience for the global gaming industry," said Joe Walsh, vice president of sales, Visionary Solutions. "Our AVN encoding platforms are capable of delivering the highest quality video and audio content over IP networks -- at a competitive price. In supporting transition from a coax- to IP-based video architecture, Visionary Solutions' encoders are the ideal solution for organizations wanting to consolidate costs without sacrificing quality."

About Bally Technologies, Inc.

With a history dating back to 1932, Las Vegas-based Bally Technologies designs, manufactures, operates, and distributes advanced gaming devices, systems, and technology solutions worldwide. Bally's product line includes reel-spinning slot machines; video slots; wide-area progressives; interactive and mobile applications; and Class II, lottery, and central-determination games and platforms. Bally also offers an array of casino management, slot accounting, bonusing, cashless, and table-management solutions. Connect with Bally on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Visionary Solutions, Inc.

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) manufactures Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) equipment that provides real-time transport of video over IP networks. With SD and HD IPTV encoders that support the latest technology standards, such as H.264, VSI's modular solutions are recognized around the world for their outstanding value, performance, flexibility, and quality. With a company-wide focus on customer satisfaction through collaboration and hands-on support, VSI is a trusted partner for high-quality IPTV encoding for enterprise, education, healthcare, government, A/V, cable, broadband, and broadcast applications.

