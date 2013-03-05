Calrec Joins AVnu Alliance

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- March 5, 2013 -- In an effort to drive the movement toward a common protocol for audio networking, Calrec has joined the AVnu Alliance, an industry consortium dedicated to the development and promotion of a professional-quality streaming standard for networked audio and video content based on the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards.

"The AVB standard addresses Ethernet's most serious shortcomings as a transport for streaming audio," said Calrec Technical Director Patrick Warrington. "We know a lot about audio networking and have already brought two solutions to the table because we want to ensure that our customers' needs are well-represented in the new protocol."

"We are very pleased to welcome a broadcast audio leader like Calrec to AVnu Alliance," said Lee Minich, AVnu Alliance Marketing Work Group chair and president of Lab X Technologies. "This underscores the desire for robust, standards-based networked AV transport guaranteed by AVnu-certified AVB devices for the broadcast industry."

The first industry forum to lead the adoption of an Ethernet-based open networking standard, the AVnu Alliance certifies AVB devices for interoperability and provides member companies with certification tools to pre-test AVB-based devices before entering the formal testing procedures. The AVnu Alliance is joined by more than 50 manufacturers that include some of the largest AV, automotive, and semiconductor companies.

"Reliable interoperation is crucial for AVB's success," Warrington said. "We hope that AVnu accreditation will come to be recognized as a stamp of quality. Customers who buy products with the AVnu seal of approval will have confidence that they will connect together without any problems."

About AVnu Alliance

AVnu Alliance is an industry forum dedicated to the advancement of professional-quality audio and video by promoting the adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards. The organization creates compliance test procedures and processes that ensure interoperability of networked AV devices, helping to provide the highest quality streaming AV experience. The Alliance is focused on applications of these technologies in the automotive, consumer electronics, and professional AV markets. More information can be found on the AVnu Alliance website at www.AVnu.org.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 40 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com and www.community.calrec.com.

