NEP Studios Providing Production Facilities for Rebirth of 'All My Children' and 'One Life to Live'

Popular Soaps Getting a New Life on the Internet With NEP Providing Control Room and Equipment at Connecticut Film Center

PITTSBURGH -- March 5, 2013 -- NEP Studios has created a state-of-the-art control room at Connecticut Film Center Studios for Prospect Park Productions' relaunch of the popular soap operas "All My Children" and "One Life to Live." Connecticut Film Center Studios in Stamford, Conn., provides 55,000 square feet of production, editing, and office space for the programs. The productions began taping in late February.

"We have been pleased to collaborate with NEP Studios on several productions, the latest being the soap operas. They have been an excellent partner for us, and their deep technical and equipment know-how and design expertise make the ideal complement to our physical production space," said Bruce Heller, president, Connecticut Film Center. "Most importantly, the productions love working with NEP Studios because they know they can rely on NEP's first-rate equipment, service, and knowledge."

After being cancelled by ABC in April 2011, both of the long-running series were licensed to Prospect Park for continued production on its new online TV and interactive media network, The Online Network (TOLN). New episodes of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" are expected to be available by April via Hulu.com online TV service as well as the Apple(R) iTunes(R) store. In addition to the Prospect Park productions, Connecticut Film Center Studios provides a studio and NEP provides a mobile control room for production of "The People's Court" in the same facility.

For the soap operas, NEP Studios has built a permanent control room and occupies studio space that was previously used for production of "Are We There Yet?," a TBS sitcom produced by Joe Roth and Ice Cube. Under the Prospect Park contract, NEP Studios is providing a full-time engineer, design and installation for the control room, and integration services for the production's XDCAM(R) workflow utilizing Sony(R) PDW-F1600 record decks. In addition, NEP is designing and equipping a postproduction bay to enable on-site Avid(R) video and audio editing of the shows for presentation on the Internet.

"Prospect Park's revival of 'All My Children' and 'One Life to Live' represents the new paradigm in television viewing, with consumers accessing more and more of their favorite content via the Internet. We're pleased that Prospect Park chose NEP Studios to be part of this groundbreaking effort," said Barry Katz, senior vice president and general manager of NEP Studios. "Our successful track record supporting 'The People's Court' at the Film Center, coupled with the state of Connecticut's extremely attractive 30 percent tax credits for motion picture and television productions, were key factors in Prospect Park's selection of NEP Studios and Connecticut Film Center."

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.