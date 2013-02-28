Jon Landau to Present Keynote at 2013 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema, Co-produced by SMPTE

Summit Will Offer Look at New Wave of Technology and Its Impact on Broader Cinema Ecosystem

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 28, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that award-winning producer Jon Landau will present the keynote at the 2013 NAB Show's "Technology Summit on Cinema: Advances in Image and Sound," co-produced by SMPTE. Scheduled for April 6-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Conference Room S222, the event will feature technology innovators, filmmakers, movie theater operators, manufacturers, and other experts sharing their diverse perspectives on image and sound for state-of-the-art cinema.

"The Technology Summit on Cinema is so exciting because it gives attendees a look at emerging technologies with the potential to revolutionize the way motion pictures are produced, delivered, projected, and ultimately perceived by viewers," said Wendy Aylsworth, president at SMPTE. "Attendees will be able to hear about these technologies from the very people and companies behind their development and implementation. As one of the industry's most successful producers and storytellers, Jon Landau is a hero to many within the NAB Show audience. He is a champion of employing the capabilities of technology to improve the telling of a story and has inspired many to push the envelope in movie-making."

The winner of the Best Picture Oscar(R) for "Titanic" (shared with James Cameron) and two Golden Globe awards, Landau has produced the two highest grossing movies of all time, "Avatar" and "Titanic." He also produced Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris," co-produced Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy," and co-produced "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." As executive vice president of feature film production at Twentieth Century Fox in the early 1990s, he supervised production on all major motion pictures, including "Die Hard 2," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "True Lies," "Power Rangers," "Aliens 3," and "Last of the Mohicans."

In addition to Landau's keynote, the summit will feature presentations that address some of the hottest topics in cinema technology. "Advancing Cameras for Cinema" will discuss developments such as higher resolution and frame rates, as well as greater sensitivity, dynamic range, and color gamut, and their potential impact both on acquisition techniques and on human perception of the on-screen images. Two subsequent sessions will take a closer look at high frame rate (HFR) motion pictures, recent research on the psychophysical audience response to HFR, and how industry producers and directors are using 48fps and 60fps content to achieve a desired emotional audience response.

"A Brighter Future: Developments in Laser Projection" will examine the many benefits promised by the solid-state laser illumination systems being adopted in movie theaters. Panelists also will outline the results and repercussions of a new study that compares the optical properties of new laser projectors with xenon lamp digital projectors and traditional 35mm film projectors. Additional sessions will include a panel on new workflows for digital production, as well as a discussion of the rise of distributed postproduction and the real-world challenges and business opportunities emerging with the shift toward collaborative workflows with creative producers scattered across the globe.

The summit opens at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, and concludes at 6 p.m. the next day. Delegates may register for the Technology Summit on Cinema by purchasing a SMART Pass or Conference Flex Pass. SMPTE members receive a $100 discount off non-member rates until March 22, with code EP33. Further information, including a full schedule and registration information, is available online at www.smpte.org/tsc2013. For full information on the 2013 NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.

