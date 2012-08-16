Wowza Software Powers First Live Public Trial of MPEG-DASH During the London Games

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Aug. 16, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems LLC, the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company and member of the DASH Promoters Group, provided its Wowza Media Server(R) software for the first live public trial of Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH) during the London Games. In this trial, Wowza Media Server software enabled multiscreen content delivery to Android(TM) and iOS devices via the MPEG-DASH standard. This marked the first large-scale, multivendor deployment of MPEG-DASH.

Provided by the DASH Promoters Group in conjunction with selected partners, live streaming of the London Games over MPEG-DASH demonstrated the benefits of this unifying standard for adaptive streaming. The trial featured a live video stream encoded using the MPEG-DASH ISO Base Media File Format Live Profile, delivered through a European content delivery network to a range of device categories including tablets, smartphones, and PCs running iOS, Android, and Windows(R) operating systems.

"By helping to unveil MPEG-DASH to the world, Wowza is once again at the forefront of innovation," said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder of Wowza Media Systems. "Incorporating native support for MPEG-DASH workflows into Wowza's industrial-strength media server software technology further simplifies any screen delivery, and confirms our commitment to future-proofing the streaming needs of our customers."

The MPEG-DASH trial was conducted for the duration of the London Games through select partners. More information is available at http://dashpg.com/?page_id=194.

About the DASH Promoters Group

The DASH Promoters Group (DASH-PG) is a group of interested parties collaborating on promotion of MPEG's DASH specification (ISO/IEC 23009) in the industry and other standards organizations and consortia. DASH-PG is not a standardization group and will not develop any specific technical output that can be referenced by industry. To learn more about the DASH Promoters Group, please visit http://dashpg.org.

