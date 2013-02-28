Bexel Launches Technical Sales & Solutions Division

New Division Brings Audio Specialties Group and Broadcast Video Gear Under One Roof

BURBANK, CA, FEBRUARY 28, 2013—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Technical Sales & Solutions. Known as Bexel TSS, the division merges Bexel’s pre-owned equipment offered by Broadcast Video Gear (BVG), with new equipment featured by Audio Specialties Group (ASG), including audio and intercom products and solutions, RF-over-fiber and Managed Antenna Systems. Bexel TSS will also be expanding their new video sales by sourcing products and manufacturers to optimize growth and strengthen inventory.

“With Bexel BVG and Bexel ASG, we had two different sales organizations. Since we are all operating under one roof, it made sense to streamline our resources and merge the two units together to become the Bexel TSS division,” says Joyce Bente, director of sales, Bexel TSS. “By unifying these two divisions, Bexel will be able to provide more resources to our customers, including increased customer support and the ability to leverage our rental products with our new equipment sales within the same service order.”

As part of the Bexel TSS announcement, Bexel is also proud to have entered into an agreement with DiGiCo to be one of the premier resellers of the company’s broadcast digital audio consoles. In addition, Bexel will also incorporate DiGiCo’s consoles into its rental inventory. To this end, it has already taken delivery of a SD10B and SD11B, two of DiGiCo’s broadcast digital consoles, for its rental pool.

DiGiCo brings together the design skills and digital engineering expertise that have helped create some of the world’s most popular and groundbreaking digital audio solutions. Bexel will primarily focus on selling and marketing DiGiCo’s gear specifically to mobile trucks, small television production facilities (including those involved in webcasting), tier-two and tier-three call-letter stations, smaller owned-and-operated (O&O) stations across the U.S., as well as broadcast education schools and houses of worship.

“DiGiCo has a very successful track record of selling digital audio consoles in the live reinforcement and theater markets and now, as it enters the U.S. broadcast market, Bexel TSS is leading the charge in getting its products to the end user,” says John Root, business development manager, Western Region, Bexel. “DiGiCo is one of the only major broadcast audio manufacturers delivering solutions costing less than $100,000 while meeting the broadcast industry’s audio console requirements, specifications and quality performance standards that the industry demands. We look forward to expanding our audio line with its digital audio consoles.”

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Service provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.