Prism Sound Hosts Audio Design Workshop LIVE

Some of the most experienced engineers in the audio industry will be sharing their knowledge and practical expertise in active loudspeaker design at a unique workshop being hosted by Prism Sound and Oxford Digital, in partnership with the Audio Engineering Society, LOUDSOFT and TTid.

Audio Design Workshop LIVE will take place at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, on March 25th 2013 and will be open to engineers, engineering managers, students and academics involved in audio engineering.

“The seminar sessions will cover aspects of analogue and digital audio system design and optimization, with a major emphasis on real-world, practical problem solving,” says Simon Woollard, Test & Measurement Product Specialist at Prism Sound. “Our audience will have a unique opportunity to learn from our panel’s many decades of collective experience, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for hands-on experimentation, and for networking with the presenters and other participants. This is a fantastic chance for everyone involved in audio engineering to learn the tricks of the trade from luminaries of the audio industry.”

Audio Design Workshop LIVE will feature seminar sessions presented by Peter Eastty and John Richards of Oxford Digital; Peter Larsen of LOUDSOFT; Ian Dennis and Simon Woollard of Prism Sound; plus a guest presenter to be announced shortly. There will also be a panel discussion/Q&A where delegates will have the chance to ask the panellists for answers and advice, a hands-on session with evaluation units and demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities to network. All delegates will also receive an audio engineering gift pack.

“We are encouraging delegates to bring along their own loudspeakers for evaluation and enhancement using Oxford Digital’s DSP tools,” Simon Woollard adds. “And for those who can’t physically attend, there will be the opportunity to watch the proceedings live via a global webcast.”

Places for Audio Design Workshop LIVE are limited and anyone wishing to take part is encouraged to register now. This can be done online via the Prism Sound website: www.prismsound.com/ADWLCambridge2013, or by calling +44 (0)1353 648 888.

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com

