Minnetonka Audio Software Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

NEW AudioTools Server (ATS) 2.5

At the 2013 NAB Show, Minnetonka Audio will feature the latest version of its flagship product, AudioTools Server (ATS) 2.5. ATS 2.5 is loaded with major enhancements including integrated failover protection; MP2, MP3, and AAC encoding; a new queue-monitoring application; and much more. ATS 2.5 is an enterprise software system for file-based workflows, designed to automate even the most sophisticated audio tasks. Via SOAP and XML, AudioTools Server seamlessly integrates audio expertise into existing video infrastructure, and interoperates with Avid(R), Ericsson(R), IBM(R), Sony(R), and many other DAM/MAM systems. The system is also a complete solution for managing and processing Dolby(R) E, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and linear PCM content, as well as the audio essence within MXF and QuickTime(R) containers. It is the first system of its kind to include Dolby Dialogue Intelligence(TM) for dialog-anchored "purPath" loudness correction, as well as improved short-term and momentary limiting with "purPath" loudness control.

NEW SurCode for Dolby(R) Pro Logic II Version 3

The 2013 NAB Show will see the release of a groundbreaking new version of Minnetonka Audio's SurCode encoder/decoder for Dolby(R) Pro Logic II. SurCode for Dolby Pro Logic II offers complete, Dolby-certified Dolby Pro Logic II encoding and Pro Logic II, Pro Logic IIx, and Pro Logic IIz decoding of up to eight channels of audio. The product enables auditioning, encoding, and decoding of audio with a Dolby-certified Dolby Pro Logic II codec, making it easy to produce surround-ready mixes in real time. SurCode for Dolby Pro Logic II v3 will be available as a single, cross-platform installer for RTAS, AAX, or VST, or as a stand-alone product.

The product's monitoring and loudness measurement tools and built-in encoding/decoding features enable mixes to be optimized for all playback situations, regardless of whether the LtRt is decoded into surround or remains in stereo mode as delivered. In fact, SurCode for Dolby Pro Logic II is the first product of its kind to integrate industry-standard loudness measurement technology from Minnetonka Audio's benchmark AudioTools Server family. Real-time loudness metrics are displayed for the multichannel source, the decoded LtRt multichannel content, or the undecoded stereo LtRt stem, ensuring that all are "CALMpliant."

NEW AudioTools FOCUS

Minnetonka Audio's new AudioTools FOCUS platform is designed for automated, intelligent audio processing with easy operation. Proven presets provide out-of-the-box usability, and the simple user interface allows for customized DSP that fits unique client and workflow needs.

AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control provides complete loudness control that conforms to the CALM Act, ATSC A/85, and EBU R128, with refined "purPath" digital signal processing that applies loudness control optimized for different targets and platforms. AudioTools FOCUS for Loudness Control also offers MXF and QuickTime(R) unwrap/wrap of audio-only essence, plus frame-rate tools including pitch shift, time stretch, and sample rate conversion for frame rate and format adjustment and correction.

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. The AudioTools Server, SurCode, and discWelder product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray(TM), broadcast, and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minn.-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.