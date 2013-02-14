SMPTE Webcast to Examine How BXF Can Automate and Increase Accuracy of Ad Traffic Workflows

Feb. 28 Webcast Highlights How Inclusion of Spot Data in BXF Reduces Errors and Improves Efficiency

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 12, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that its next "PDA Now" educational webcast is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. EST. The webcast will focus on SMPTE's Broadcast eXchange Format (BXF) and how it streamlines and reduces errors in advertising traffic workflows.

During the live event, guest speakers Christopher Lennon, SMPTE engineering director and president, MediAnswers, and Harold Geller, chief growth officer of Ad-ID LLC, will explore developments in BXF, Ad-ID, and AS-12, and the end-to-end efficiency gains they enable. With its clear and specific mapping instructions for sharing and exchanging business data and on-air content across digital media workflows, the SMPTE BXF suite provides standardized, single-timeline-based support for ensuring accuracy amidst dynamically changing content -- right up to the time viewers see it.

"Advances in BXF and other standards are important to both ad agencies and broadcasters because they make it possible to automate the flow of data throughout the advertising chain -- from creation to traffic to airing ad spots," Lennon said.

"Thanks to an ever-expanding array of delivery platforms, coupled with targeted advertising, maximum efficiency for advertising interoperability has gone from a nice idea to a must-have," Geller added. "The good news is that we now have the toolkit to make it work."

SMPTE's monthly interactive educational webcasts cover hot-topic technologies, issues, and developments, offering an excellent opportunity to learn more about highly relevant technology-related topics. Each of these convenient, noncommercial webcasts is designed to address specific technology and technical challenges.

PDA Now webcasts are free for SMPTE members and $49 for nonmembers. Nonmembers are encouraged to join SMPTE prior to registering for the webcast. Further information and online registration are available at www.smpte.org/education/pda_now. On-demand access to recorded presentations is available for registered participants who cannot attend the live session.

