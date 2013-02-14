Thomson Video Networks Solutions at the 2013 NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase its advanced contribution, distribution, and Web TV/OTT solutions with the theme "Giving You the Edge." Solutions will be presented in five key demonstration areas: Premium Video Compression Quality; World-Class HEVC Multi-screen Offerings; High-Performance Contribution Solutions; ATSC and ISDB-T Terrestrial Solutions; and Capture and Playout Solutions.

Premium Video Compression Quality and Greater Density

ViBE(TM) EM Series Multi-channel HD/SD Encoders

The ViBE(TM) EM Series of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC encoders represents the benchmark for HD or SD encoding, ideal for satellite and terrestrial broadcast applications and other types of content aggregation. The ViBE EM4000 HD encoder leverages Thomson Video Networks' Mustang 2.0 compression technology to deliver efficiency improvements of 15 percent or more when encoding in MPEG-4 AVC. It offers encoding of up to 8 HD channels in 1RU, allowing a full transponder in a box and also now features decoding of IP sources, enabling an all IP-headend. For SD encoding, the ViBE EM1000 and EM2000 encoders combine compression efficiency features and the latest preprocessing techniques to deliver clearer pictures with increased depth and clarity, giving customers a premium viewing experience. Both SD and HD solutions now include automatic loudness control to comply with the U.S. CALM Act.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) EM4000 Multi-channel HD Encoder

World-Class HEVC Multi-screen Offerings

ViBE(TM) VS7000 Video System for OTT and Convergent TV

The ViBE(TM) VS7000 video system is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, over-the-top (OTT) services, IPTV, and cable delivery. The ViBE VS7000 video system combines Thomson's renowned next-generation compression platform for outstanding picture quality in an all-IP environment with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding. At the 2013 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase the world premier of both real-time and off-line HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-screen Video System

High-Performance Solutions for Contribution Applications

New RD6000 Contribution Receiver Decoder

The RD6000 is the latest generation of integrated receiver decoder in the RD series from Thomson Video Networks. Developed for MPEG contribution applications, the RD6000 supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis. Thanks to its rich set of inputs and multiple audio decoding capacities, the RD6000 is a natural companion to the ViBE(TM) CP6000 encoder for satellite and telecom contribution systems.

Photo Caption: RD6000 Contribution Receiver Decoder

ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform The ViBE(TM) CP6000 is a dedicated multi-format, high-performance platform for contribution of live video. With the product's modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs, an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1RU chassis, and industry-leading compression performance, the ViBE CP6000 is a substantial advance for contribution applications. MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 codecs can be enabled as required with software licensing, and the high-density support simplifies infrastructure and saves energy costs.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform

ATSC and ISDB-Tb Terrestrial Solutions

The ViBE(TM) EM4000's performance delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of terrestrial bandwidth. With the EM4000's multi-channel SD/HD MPEG-2/4 encoding capabilities, Thomson Video Networks now adds capacity to the premium video quality delivered with its solutions. Along with the NetProcessor 9030/40 powerful transport stream processor, ATSC and ISDB-Tb head-ends are made simple and cost-effective. Mobility is not forgotten, with a complete range of features and solutions to address both ATSC-M/H and ISDB-Tb 1-Seg applications.

Photo Caption: NetProcessor 9030/40 Multiplexer and Video Processor

Capture and Playout Solutions

Sapphire MPEG Broadcast Server A unique "channel-in-a-box" solution with advanced capture, playout, and regionalization capabilities, and operating frame-accurately with MPEG-2 and H.264 compressed content, Sapphire provides all the functions needed to ingest, process, brand, and generate TV channels ready for air. Thomson Video Networks will showcase at the NAB Show how secondary networks can be deployed in a very simple manner using solely the Sapphire product to perform opt-out, ad insertion, branding, and EAS functions in a single box.

Amethyst III Redundancy Switch

Thomson Video Networks' widely deployed Amethyst III switch now has IP inputs and outputs in addition to ASI interfaces. The next-generation Amethyst III switch provides fast, intelligent, and seamless switching between multiple 1+1 MPEG transport streams transported over IP networks.

Photo Caption: Amethyst III Redundancy Switch

Company Overview

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior-quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks. For information about products from Thomson Video Networks, please visit www.thomson-networks.com.