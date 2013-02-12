Inside The Cutting Room Kicks Off the 2013 Speaker Series With Andrew Weisblum, A.C.E.

Host Bobbie O’Steen talks with the Oscar®-nominated editor about his work on Moonrise Kingdom, Black Swan and Fantastic Mr. Fox



New York, New York – February 12, 2013 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, announced today the return of its popular speaker series Inside The Cutting Room with Bobbie O’Steen. Produced by Manhattan Edit Workshop and held at the French Institute, Inside The Cutting Room brings audiences “behind the scenes” with legends of visual storytelling. Superstar guests include Alan Heim, Carol Littleton, Stephen Rotter, Kate Sanford and Thelma Schoonmaker*. Host Bobbie O’Steen comments, “It gives me great pleasure to host this new series at the French Institute, which will celebrate the elusive art of editing and explore the crucial decisions that take place ‘inside the cutting room’.”



Headlining the first installment of the 2013 Inside the Cutting Room speaker series, held on February 21, is master film editor Andrew Weisblum, A.C.E. whose critically acclaimed work includes Moonrise Kingdom, Black Swan, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Wrestler. O’Steen further comments, “I am honored to welcome Andrew Weisblum as our first guest. His talent and insights about the editing process are an inspiration.” Together, they’ll screen and discuss key scenes from Weisblum’s body of work. Weisblum adds, “I’m excited to have an opportunity to talk about my collaborations and explore a bit of the process of how these films ultimately came together.”



About Inside The Cutting Room 2013 Speaker Series

The Inside The Cutting Room 2013 series features five distinct evening events, each running two hours in length, held throughout the year.



New to the series, Inside The Cutting Room: Master Storytellers is a full-day summit scheduled for June 8, 2013. The one-day event presents a collection of diverse and intriguing panels spanning the art of editing film, episodic and non-fiction TV, the techniques behind creating stunning visual effects and the vital craft of sound design – all culminating in a gala reception and networking session for over 300 guests at a local NYC hotspot.



In addition to these in-person events, each Inside The Cutting Room session will be streamed live for those unable to attend. They’ll also be made available as downloadable eBooks complete with detailed backstories and interactive video clips.



Industry Support for Inside The Cutting Room

Inside The Cutting Room is where art and technology meet. No filmmaking story can be fully told without some insight into the technical innovations that make it possible. “At AJA, connecting locally with our customers is a huge priority, and our support of Inside The Cutting Room gives us an opportunity to meet up with top editorial professionals in New York City and we’re really looking forward to this year’s stellar lineup of guest speakers,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.



In addition to industry technology innovators such as AJA, the Inside The Cutting Room series is supported by industry VIP organizations like ACE (American Cinema Editors), Art of the Guillotine and the Motion Picture Sound Editors.



Epic Event Venue

The Inside The Cutting Room series will be hosted at the famed French Institute in the heart of Manhattan. The outstanding venue offers a professional theater with seating for up to 360 guests. The state-of-the-art infrastructure is equipped with the very latest in audio/visual technology, allowing guest speakers to showcase their work on a scale that truly honors their creative contributions.



Register for Inside The Cutting Room

Inside The Cutting Room events will take place at the French Institute at 55 East 59th Street. The first event, featuring Andrew Weisblum, will be held on February 21st from 7 to 9 pm. Admission is $6.00, with discounts and free passes to select partner organizations.



To register, visit http://insidethecuttingroom-andrewweisblum-estw.eventbrite.com/#



About Andrew Weisblum

Andrew Weisblum collaborates frequently with directors Darren Aronofsky and Wes Anderson. This year, he received Eddie Award nominations for Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom as well as the NBC series Smash. Weisblum also received an Eddie, BAFTA, and Academy Award® nomination for his work on Aronofsky’s Black Swan and was also nominated for an Eddie Award for Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox. He previously edited Aronofsky’s The Wrestler and has worked for directors Nora Ephron, Jason Reitman, Zoe Cassavetes and John Waters, among others. He is currently editing Noah for Mr. Aronofsky.



About Bobbie O’Steen

Bobbie O’Steen studied film and earned a degree in anthropology at Stanford University. She is an Emmy-nominated film editor and the author of two acclaimed books about editing: “Cut to the Chase,” based on interviews with her late husband and colleague Sam O’Steen, and “The Invisible Cut,” which deconstructs classic movie scenes through a cut-by-cut analysis. In the last few years she has hosted events honoring master editors such as Carol Littleton, Craig McKay and Tim Squyres at UCLA Film and Television Archive, 92Y Tribeca and Emerson College and recently partnered with Manhattan Edit Workshop to create a series called Inside The Cutting Room. O’Steen moderates panels bi-annually for EditFest LA and EditFest NY and teaches graduate student workshops at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. She is also a regular contributor to CinemaEditor, Editors Guild Magazine and MovieMaker Magazine. In all of her work, O’Steen’s goal is to create a deeper understanding and appreciation for the editor’s invisible art for film students, professionals and moviegoers everywhere.



About Manhattan Edit Workshop – Certified Training in New York City and Your City

Headquartered in New York’s Union Square, Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. Since then, Mewshop has added Digital Cinema Production classes, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke®, Assimilate Scratch training and a two-week documentary film production course to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core editing concepts. Corporate and group training offer a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.



Follow @mewshop on Twitter and Facebook. For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.



