Salam Media Cast Changes Name To Media Group International

The Middle East region’s leading broadcast and communications systems integrator has announced it is changing its name to Media Group International. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast, the Ghanim bin Saad & Sons Group Holdings-owned company will exhibit under its new name for the first time at Cabsat 2013, the largest Broadcast Digital Media and Satellite Expo in the Middle East, held in March in Dubai.

Media Group International will continue to bring clients the very latest in system integration (SI) technology under the existing direction of CEO Paul Hennessy, servicing its clients from its regional Doha base, where it has been operating for more than 35 years. The company also has offices in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and London, United Kingdom for its European operations.

Paul Hennessey, Media Group International CEO, said: “Our name change to Media Group International reflects the company’s ambition to stay relevant for our customers internationally, offering exciting IT, telecommunications and broadcast access more widely throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. We have enjoyed successful growth in the past 35 years to become the leading company in the Middle East, and we plan to continue our geographical expansion to further build up our business capability.

“We are dealing more and more with Broadcast Media companies who are becoming international providers by utilising the IT and Telco Networks to deliver content. Recently we have signed a number of agreements that will help extend our capabilities to deliver full turnkey solutions to our customers.

"Broadcasters will benefit from this as they can easily manage one supplier dedicated to making their business successful.”

Media Group International will be exhibiting under its new name at leading industry event, Cabsat, which will be held from 12-14 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will be making a number of announcements during the show, which will include key partnerships that recognise its shift into an IT-centric environment.

Media Group International’s stand will showcase for the first time in the Middle East 3D immersive systems technology with a specially built theatre. The company signed a partnership deal with HoloVis International in October 2012 to bring customers advanced 2D and 3D immersive systems technology including virtual reality CAVE’s and Wall’s, large scale theatres and domes and next-gen motion base/platform technology and simulators. The deal with HoloVis allows Media Group International to deliver a suite of innovative technologies that create unrivalled transformational sensory experiences for its customers.



Under Media Group International the following worldwide manufacturers are represented: Anton Bauer, Avid Technology, Axon, Christie Digital, Canon, Cisco Systems, Clyde, DDN, Front Porch Digital, Grass Valley, Harris, HoloVis, IBM, Quantel, Sennheiser, Snell, Storagetek, Studer, Sonitex, Sony, Soundcraft, Strand Lighting, Sun, Vidigo, Vinten, Vizrt, Vistek, Visual Unity, Wohler, XOR Media . The company serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators, and provides telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security solutions right across the Gulf region.

-Ends-

Paul Hennessey, CEO of Media Group International, is available for interview at Cabsat 2013. Media Group International will exhibit at Cabsat, 12-14 March at Dubai World Trade Centre (stand B5 20).

For further information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Katrin Mueller, Marketing Manager, katrin.mueller@gssg.com

Notes to the editor:

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

info@gssg.com

www.gssg.com

Media Group International

Media Group International is a proven media broadcast and communications technologies systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 40 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor

and multisensory environments. Media Group International provides solutions from safeguarding national security such as in government operations, creating the best venues for education such as museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

To support the workflow and innovation demands of our valued customers, the team has grown with new local and international talent. We use our expertise to help realise your goals and ambitions – we listen, advise, design and build great workflows that work for you. Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in the Gulf region.

Website: www.mgi.tv

