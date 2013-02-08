NETIA Products at the 2013 NAB Show:

NEW RELEASE: Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Automation Solution

NETIA is unveiling version 8.2 of the company's Radio-Assist(TM) digital audio software suite at the 2013 NAB Show. This latest release of NETIA's flagship software boasts three powerful enhancements, all of which will be showcased throughout the show.

Cloud Management

The introduction of cloud-based management for Radio-Assist(TM) gives users the ability to access the system database from any network-connected workstation. Particularly valuable for multisite radio broadcasters, this capability enables authorized users everywhere to access, retrieve, and work on the same content, without the need for time-consuming media transfers. In addition to enabling faster, more productive operations through shared media access, cloud-based management enables broadcasters to reduce reliance on server infrastructure and, in turn, lower the total cost of ownership.

By storing content in the cloud, Radio-Assist can serve as an online production database or as online content archive. Radio-Assist archiving tools enable seamless management of the archive/restoration process in the cloud. Users can simply trigger the archiving process as a background task and subsequently use simple search requests to retrieve content. In disaster recovery situations, the content stored in the cloud by Radio-Assist can help to ensure continuity of service even when ground-based facilities are compromised.

iSnippet Audio Editing Tool for iPhone(R) and iPad(R)

The Snippet range of editing tools available within the Radio-Assist(TM) automation products is now available for iOS devices. Sharing the same look and ergonomic principles as the Snippet desktop interface, the new iPhone(R)- and iPad(R)-compatible iSnippet tool allows field reporters and other remote users to enjoy the Radio-Assist audio editing capabilities -- familiar from the desktop -- on their portable devices.

Teleprompter

The new teleprompter module for the Radio-Assist(TM) suite gives presenters and journalists convenient visual access to news scripts, which scroll continuously across the presenter's screen, linked with the playout system in the studio. Customizable features such as text size, color selection, automatic speed control that adapts to reading speed, and read length may be configured in user profiles tailored to presenter preferences.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/Prompteur_HD.zip

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) Teleprompter

NETIA Content Management System (CMS)

At the 2013 NAB Show, NETIA will showcase the latest version of its media asset management (MAM) platform, which allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment -- from editing through post and distribution -- through simple, easy-to-manage workflows and task automation, accessed through one unique and straightforward interface. With the NETIA CMS, users can connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets.

Metamodel Editor

The latest version of the NETIA CMS includes new features within its metadata management module. Enriched with a new metamodel editor, this graphical tool enables the user to manage and customize the metadata model structure.

Monitoring

The new release of NETIA CMS includes a recording feature with which users can schedule specific recordings or continuous channel ingest. Video is stored in the MAM database along with corresponding transcript text files, generated by a speech-to-text engine. A new monitoring feature facilitates the searching and browsing of these recorded channel feeds, either according to a timeline or through a full-text search. Upon locating the appropriate content, the user can extract, repurpose, and export the relevant video segment.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/Monitoring_Mix.zip

Image Caption: NETIA CMS Monitoring

Company Overview:

NETIA, a GlobeCast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include the Associated Press, ABC, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL and Radio France, RTBF in Belgium and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.