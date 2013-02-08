MediaSilo Solutions at the 2013 NAB Show:

Workflow Automation Platform for Self-Serve Workflow Customization

At the 2013 NAB Show, MediaSilo will unveil the company's new self-serve workflow automation platform, which gives creative professionals a simple way to build the video workflows they want. With the platform, users can easily select and link key tasks in a cohesive end-to-end solution tailored to their needs. Workflows can include automated tasks and human tasks, with an online user interface for task management. Users can launch a workflow just by dropping a file into the platform's new desktop application.

MediaSilo Digital Dailies Solution

MediaSilo has partnered with a premier editing software supplier to build an exceptionally lightweight and efficient digital dailies solution for use with industry-leading video-editing applications. Engineered specifically to meet the requirements of a top U.S. entertainment network, the integrated solution facilitates ingest, logging, rough-cuts, and collaborative review of content without the need for costly on-set server systems and associated technical staff.

Paper Cut Rough-Cut Editor

The MediaSilo platform's new Paper Cut feature enables fast and easy creation of rough-cut video clips based on transcripts of video managed by MediaSilo. The user simply drags transcript snippets from one or many videos to the Paper Cut pod to create a rough-cut edit. The Paper Cut player provides a preview of the resulting clip, which can be exported as a Final Cut Pro(R) sequence file and viewed as an edited rough-cut in Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro, Final Cut Pro, or Avid(R) Media Composer(R). Virtually anyone can use Paper Cut to create a rough-cut in minutes, without tying up video editors and costly time in edit suites.

MediaSilo iPad(R) App

The MediaSilo iPad(R) App gives users access to their media assets from anywhere. Creative professionals and teams can use this native iOS app to access the MediaSilo cloud library, locate the content they need, and download it for offline review. Newly introduced enhancements include content annotation and approvals. The MediaSilo iPad app, which will be demonstrated during the 2013 NAB Show, is now available for free on Apple's iTunes(R) App Store.

Company Quote

"By simplifying media access, collaboration, and the overall workflow guiding production processes, MediaSilo helps creative professionals to reduce the technical demands of their work and maximize time spent on creative tasks. We look forward to demonstrating at NAB how our solutions help both large and small companies to improve everyday workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and cut costs." -- MediaSilo CEO Kai Pradel

Company Overview:

Based in Boston, MediaSilo Inc. provides media workflow and collaboration solutions for creative teams. MediaSilo's cloud-based platform makes it easy to work with video from anywhere, securely. The platform provides an online media library, with collaboration and presentation tools for any video workflow. Designed from the ground up to be highly customizable, MediaSilo lets users tailor their experience for any job. More information can be found at www.mediasilo.com.

