Bittree at the 2013 NAB Show:

At the 2013 NAB Show, Bittree will display its newest innovations in patchbays and patching solutions, each designed to help integrators and audio/video specialists achieve greater flexibility in rapidly changing media environments. Bittree highlights at this year's show include a new line of fiber feed-through panels to support today's increasingly fiber-based operations, as well as coaxial audio patchbay solutions -- offering a specialized, high-density alternative to video-patching equipment in today's demanding digital audio environments.

Bittree Products on Display at the 2013 NAB Show:

Digital Audio Coaxial Patchbay, 75 Ohm

Bittree's digital audio coaxial patchbay was developed in response to the rapid growth of digital audio content. Traditionally, many installers used video patchbays for digital audio patching. Designed for discreet AES signals, the Bittree digital audio patchbay offers significant cost savings over video patchbays for this purpose, and the BNC rear interface is designed specifically for fast and easy installation.

Photo Caption: Bittree Digital Audio Coaxial Patchbay

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Coaxial75ohm.zip

Bittree Fiber Patch Panels

At the 2013 NAB Show, Bittree will showcase a new line of fiber patch panels developed in response to the rapid growth of fiber optic cable in broadcast and AV environments. Available for LC/LC, ST/ST, and SC/SC, these fiber feed-through panels are the industry's first to provide optional designation strips. With the addition of this new fiber product line, Bittree now provides a single source for resellers and integrators to purchase both copper and fiber patching systems.

Photo Caption: Bittree Fiber Patch Panels

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/fiber_patch_panels.zip

969-S Series Programmable Audio Patchbay

Programmable audio patchbays from Bittree's highly popular 969-S series are mainstays in a wide range of large-scale broadcasting, mobile production, and postproduction operations. As the exclusive manufacturer of this unique design, Bittree offers a powerful blend of reliability and simplicity -- making these systems the preference of installers and engineers alike. The patented front-panel programmable design of the 969-S series allows for quick and easy changes to the normal, and grounding for the entire patchbay or for individual circuits. The switched ground design maximizes reliability by eliminating differences in ground potential. Normals can be changed to full-normal, half-normal, or non-normal, and grounding can be changed to switched or bussed.

Photo Caption: Bittree 969-S Series Audio Patchbay

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/969S-AudioPatchbay.zip

Bittree 3 x 32 Mini-WECO Monitor Patchbay

Bittree's new 3 x 32 Mini-WECO monitor patchbay features an innovative design that adds an additional monitor row to the traditional Mini-WECO patchbay without exceeding the 2-RU panel height. Since engineers can now use the third row as a test point, this design has enabled new applications for patching -- both in traditional broadcast studios and in industries ranging from aerospace and military to large content distribution centers.

Photo Caption: Bittree Video Mini-WECO High-Bandwidth Patchbays

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/mini_weco.zip

Company Quote:

"Since rapidly changing broadcast conditions call for prompt and reliable responses, Bittree patching systems are now standard gear in many popular, high-profile productions. In addition to our market leadership in North America, we're highlighting our increased international focus with key new customers and resellers in both the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America. Bittree delivers the top-quality, high-performance, high-density solutions required by media operations of any size, anywhere in the world." -- Glenn Garrard, CEO, Bittree

Company Overview:

Bittree offers a complete line of patching products, including audio, video, data, and integrated patchbays, as well as a variety of patchcords, tools, and accessories. Tailored for use in the postproduction, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree's patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company's patching products are designed, manufactured, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Calif. More information is available at www.bittree.com.