Fujitsu 2013 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

2013 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

Fujitsu -- Booth SU7911

IP Encoders

Fujitsu will be showcasing a new firmware release that dramatically improves end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering an exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates. Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting, and IP streaming applications, Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders are now capable of operating at less than 99 milliseconds back-to-back latency, ensuring a seamless interaction between talent, studio, and interviewees.

HEVC and Ultra HD Encoders

Recently utilized during the summer games and in demonstrations at CES, Fujitsu will be showing technology for HEVC and Ultra HD formats.

Switches

Fujitsu's XG-series switches offer high-performance and high-speed Layer 2 switching. Featuring ultra-low latency, flexible interfaces, and compact form factors, the switches are ideal for enterprise storage and video server applications, high-performance computing (HPC), and the Internet SCSI (iSCSI) and network-attached storage (NAS) markets. The combined solution of the new 1Gb/10Gb uplink switches with the existing XG-Series 10GbE family allows customers to deploy a homogeneous networking solution.

Company Overview:

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. brings innovative technology from Japan and, with its partners, develops powerful front-end solutions that shape how society interacts with big data. Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. is headquartered with operations and solution development at 27121 Towne Centre Drive #100, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610, USA. For more information about Fujitsu products and services, call us at 800-626-4686.

Website: http://www.fujitsu.com/us/about/subsidiaries/ffna/home/

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link 1:

www.202comms.com/Fujitsu/IP-9610.zip

Caption 1: Fujitsu IP-9610 Encoder

"At Fujitsu, we're committed to delivering solutions that solve our customers' complex challenges in delivering real-time news and sports," said Glen Green, director of sales. "At NAB this year, we'll show how our uniquely flexible solutions can transform broadcast and video operations of all sizes."