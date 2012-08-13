Torneos y Competencias Broadcasted the 2012 Olympics with Orad’s Virtual Studio and Graphics

August 13, 2012 — Argentina’s Torneos y Competencias (TyC) relied on Orad’s ProSet virtual studio and 3DPlay controller for its Olympic productions. DirectTV, the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in Latin America, broadcasted Torneos y Competencias’ production to its six Olympics-dedicated HD/SD channels.



Torneos y Competencias broadcasted several times a day three different sports shows from its ProSet multi-camera virtual studio. ProSet’s advanced production capabilities, such as depth of field, particles and shader packages, provided Torneos y Competencias with a realistic environment that came to life with rich textures, depth, and perspectives. All the graphics during the live show were powered by Orad’s 3DPlay channel branding solution and were fed with tickers from the Olympics in real time, providing a captivating production.



Torneos y Competencias has vast experience with Orad’s ProSet virtual studio after having used it extensively in the 2010 World Cup.



For more information about Orad ProSet virtual studio and 3DPlay branding solutions, please visit: http://www.orad.tv/proset, http://www.orad.tv/3dplay, or come visit us at IBC, booth 7.B27.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv



####