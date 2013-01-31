Wohler Promotes Edel Garcia to Worldwide Vice President of Sales for RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 31, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the promotion of Edel Garcia to vice president of worldwide sales for the RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform business line. In his new role, Garcia will focus on leading an established team of sales professionals in further raising awareness and adoption of Wohler's powerful RadiantGrid file-based workflow solutions for applications including transcoding, standards conversion, loudness correction, quality control, and file distribution.

"Edel's 25 years of experience and success in the media enterprise market, along with his extensive experience with file-based solutions, makes him a key asset in our business growth initiatives," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "We have a fantastic and committed group of professionals on our team, and we need a strong, experienced, and dedicated leader to help that team grow. Edel is that leader. We are excited to have him leading our RadiantGrid file-based business."

Garcia joined Wohler in September 2012 as director of sales for Central and South America. He previously served as director of sales, Latin America, for Avid, where he was responsible for sales of the company's professional product line. Prior to that, he served as vice president of sales, Latin America, for Leitch. At Sony Business & Professional Latin America, Garcia held roles in engineering and, later, in senior sales management. He earned his bachelor of science in electrical engineering at Florida International University.

"Wohler is in a great position to capitalize on the explosive adoption of file-based workflows and to meet the requirements that operational shift brings to media enterprises, which now must manage and process a multitude of file formats, address new workflow requirements, and adapt to changing business models," said Garcia. "I'm excited to take on this new challenge and to execute our growth strategies as we build the business for long-term success."

About Wohler Technologies:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

