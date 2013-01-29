Minnetonka Audio Software Signs Boxer Systems as U.K. Dealer

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Jan. 29, 2013 -- Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. (MASI) today announced a new partnership with Boxer Systems, an equipment supplier and systems integrator for the broadcast and postproduction industries. Boxer will be Minnetonka Audio's authorized partner in the United Kingdom, carrying its full array of enterprise-level digital audio processing products with a focus on its flagship AudioTools Server product line, the de facto standard for file-based loudness control in the European Union.

Boxer works with several manufacturers offering complementary products and has been providing file-based media solutions for more than 10 years. Minnetonka Audio will benefit from Boxer's two decades of experience supplying top-quality gear and value-added services to high-profile clients such as the BBC, BSkyB, Thomson Reuters, Channel 4, ITV, ITN, and Technicolor.

"We have some of the most demanding customers in the industry, with very high technical standards where throughput is paramount, so Minnetonka's server products will be very valuable to them," said Marc Risby, director of technology at Boxer Systems. "We've admired Minnetonka for some time, but very positive feedback and recommendations from other dealers really helped seal the deal. They have proved to be unrivaled in audio processing, and we've been very impressed with the technical knowledge of the team. They really know their stuff."

Minnetonka Audio chose Boxer because its staff understands the needs of its customers and markets and because the company has experience in many facets of audio production.

"Though Boxer Systems is new to our reseller network, the company's sterling reputation precedes them," said Markus Hintz, Minnetonka Audio's director of global sales and business development. "Our customers in the U.K. can call on a dealer with in-depth experience in asset ingest and management, and storage and IT infrastructure, in addition to audio and video technologies."

More information about Minnetonka Audio products is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

About Boxer Systems

Boxer has been working for 20 years in the broadcast and postproduction arena, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients including Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, Thomson Reuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel, and Liverpool FCTV. Based in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, just 30 minutes or less from central London, Boxer has expertise in key areas such as ingest and transcoding, asset management, media storage, editing systems, live streaming, playout server, on-air graphics, audio/video conversion, and systems integration. More information is available at www.boxer.co.uk.

About Minnetonka Audio Software

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. The AudioTools Server, SurCode, and discWelder product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray(TM), broadcast, and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minn.-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

