Adorama Now Selling the Flashpoint Soft Box for Shoe Mount Flashes with Mounting Hardware

New York, NY – January 30, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of photographic and consumer electronics products, is now selling the new Flashpoint Soft Box for Shoe Mount Flashes with Mounting Hardware. The 24”x24” Flashpoint Soft Box converts on-camera flash from a harsh directional light into a much softer diffused light. Flashpoint is Adorama’s product line featuring high quality photo accessories and gear such as the Soft Box for Shoe Mount Flashes at price points lower than competing name brands such as ProMaster and Lastolite.



Retailing at just 44.95 USD, the Flashpoint Soft Box is designed to be used with a shoe-mounting flash and ships with mounting hardware. Soft boxes are highly popular lighting solutions for all types of photographers, and are used primarily as either the principle light source (Key Light), or a secondary light that helps reduce contrast (Fill Light). Unlike direct flash, which can produce harder or shadowed lighting on the subject, the Flashpoint Soft Box produces a softer, natural result, reducing contrast on the subject. Soft box lighting is perfect for all types of photography and is often preferred for portrait lighting. The Soft Box by Flashpoint folds flat for easy storage and comes equipped with rods for easy set up and a carrying case for easy transport.



Flashpoint Soft Box for Shoe Mount Flashes with Mounting Hardware Specifications:

• 24″x24″ (60×60 cm) with silver interior

• Rods and ring included

• Fully adjustable for most shoe mount strobes

• Extra shoe for mounting a Radio slave



Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Soft Box for Shoe Mount Flashes with Mounting Hardware retails at 44.95 USD. It is available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



About Adorama

ADORAMA: More than a camera store.

Adorama is more than a camera store. It is one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers serving customers for over 30 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to a global destination for photography and imaging. Adorama’s vast product offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix) and pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company) and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free Learning Resources for photographers.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web,” Internet Retailers Top 100, and in Consumer Reports as a leading Photography & Electronic Retailer. Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



####