NUGEN Audio at the 2013 NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will be displaying a range of industry-leading innovations for loudness correction that offer a smarter approach to meeting new loudness regulations and raising the quality of broadcast audio.

NEW -- LM-Correct: Stand-Alone Loudness Tool

For the first time, LM-Correct is available as a file-based program, taking its speed and simplicity outside the Avid(R) environment. LM-Correct is designed to offer automatic, faster-than-real-time loudness analysis and correction.

LM-Correct is ideal for rapid, intuitive correction in situations where time is limited, providing an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards. LM-Correct can be used as a one-stop solution for loudness correction, fixing audio that has not been mixed with loudness standards in mind, or in conjunction with a real-time loudness meter such as VisLM to "fine tune" audio mixed to loudness requirements from the outset. LM-Correct can also be used as a final "back-stop" processor, ensuring that finished files are within specification and performing a fix where errors are found.

NEW -- VisLM v1.6: Visual Loudness Metering Plug-In Now Available in Avid(R) AAX Format and 64-Bit OS X(R)

NUGEN Audio is now offering VisLM 1.6, a significant update to its visual loudness monitoring tool. With this new version, VisLM is available for the first time in the Avid(R) AAX format. Additionally, VisLM is now available in a 64-bit OS X(R) version.

VisLM 1.6 also includes a new dialog gate option that allows automatic measurement of dialog sections within the source material. Measurements can now be written to automation tracks so that elements such as the loudness profile and true-peak clips can be seen against the waveform in the digital audio workstation timeline for diagnostic referencing.

With detailed, objective loudness measurement, history, and logging facilities, VisLM provides an easy-to-use ITU, ATSC and EBU standard-compliant way to measure, compare, and contrast loudness during production, broadcast, and post production, either on the fly or for entire sections of audio. Offering true-peak level metering (inter-sample accurate level monitoring), loudness range (to help decide if and how much dynamic compression to apply), momentary "instantaneous loudness" for mixing by ear, short-term loudness (three-second time window) and program loudness (long-term integrated loudness measurement), VisLM is a comprehensive tool that helps audio professionals cut through the complexity of loudness compliance.

VisLM is available in two versions, VisLM-C (compact) and VisLM-H (history). Both versions are available in 2.0 and 5.1 formats.

ISL: Inter-Sample True-Peak Limiter

The NUGEN Audio ISL Inter-Sample True-Peak Limiter is designed for the control of peak levels in audio signals from mono to 5.1. Unlike traditional approaches to limiting, ISL offers a true brick-wall solution, measuring inter-sample peaks and allowing the user to define the true-peak limit of the audio output (rather than the more traditional threshold control at which limiting begins to take effect).

Easy to use and totally transparent, ISL is based on the standardized true-peak algorithms of ITU-R B.S. 1770 and related standards, and is suitable for the control of audio for post-production and broadcast applications. True-peak limiting can also be used to ensure that downstream codecs such as mp3, AAC, etc. do not introduce distortion into the signal. While ISL is designed for limiting relatively dynamic high-quality audio, it can also be used to hard limit and reduce dynamic range considerably if required.

LMB: Batch Processing Loudness Correction Tool for High Throughput Applications

The NUGEN Audio LMB system is an off-line, file-based loudness analysis and correction program designed for rapid assessment and correction of files for loudness and true-peak content to ITU-R BS. 1770- and EBU R128-based specifications.

With a drag-and-drop interface and/or specific watched folders, LMB saves operator time by automatically handling the process of checking and conforming files to multiple broadcast criteria. LMB produces detailed post-mortem logs and includes a built-in graphing facility. LMB can be fully integrated into an automated system using the optional command-line interface and XML file output logs.

