Aquafadas Makes Some Noise with New MotionComposer 1.6 Release

Montpellier, France – January 29, 2013 –Aquafadas announced today the availability of MotionComposer version 1.6. A visual-based authoring and effects tool, MotionComposer lets users easily create professional HTML5 and Flash-based animations and interactive content. “MotionComposer 1.6 gives everyone, not just developers, the unlimited ability to create web and eBook animations that can run on any device or browser – without writing a single line of code,” says Claudia Zimmer, CEO, Aquafadas. “Users of all skill levels are free to create engaging animated content for their websites, blogs, and self-published eBooks easily with MotionComposer. And the latest version opens up even more possibilities, now providing multiple export options and the ability to add in audio, making for even more interesting web content.”



New Features and Key Benefits of MotionComposer 1.6



Add sound to your animation: Users can import audio files into their web animations by simply dragging and dropping in audio files directly from iTunes. Audio can be adjusted to the animation within the state and slide workspace. Animations become more engaging with the accompanying sound.



The most optimized rendering compatible with the latest HTML5 technology:Compatible with the latest generations of web browsers, including Chrome and Internet Explorer 10, MotionComposer’s newly optimized engine generates code for users that will run smoothly in all browsers using the latest HTML5 technology. Rendering is faster than ever for clean, crisp animations.



An intuitive user interface: Unlike other animation software, MotionComposer does not employ the use of complicated timelines. Its simple-to-use interface features the concept of “slides” and “states,” where each slide is a state of the global animation. With a clear, easy to understand workspace, users can see all the elements of their animation and positions at a glance.



Export options ease the distribution process: Users can now designate the animation destination directly through the export options. Creating material for blogs, websites, self-published eBooks and more is as simple as clicking a button. Animations for eBooks are published as widgets that can be imported into iBooks Author, Apple’s digital publishing program. Animations are tailor-made for whatever platform they’re viewed on.



Never write a single line of code again: When it comes to web animations, MotionComposer does all of the heavy lifting. MotionComposer has the most optimized rendering engine, so users can export animations in both Flash and HTML5, eliminating the need to guess which format viewers’ technology will support. When the animation is complete, MotionComposer automatically creates code to support all formats.



Watch the quick start video to find out more about MotionComposer.



Pricing and Availability

MotionComposer 1.6 is available now via the Aquafadas website for 149 USD. Existing users can update for free. For more information, please visit the Aquafadas website.



Members of the media are invited to review MotionComposer 1.6. Please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com for more information.



More about MotionComposer

The perfect tool for the prosumer and professionals, MotionComposer 1.6 bridges the gap between enthusiast and professional web designer, giving everyone from graphic designers to photographers to self-publishers the ability to create their own digital animations easily. Content creators can animate graphics completely from scratch, giving total control over the animation, or using any of Aquafadas’ built-in templates. Bloggers are able to add interesting graphics to their websites or generate income by creating animated ads. Books, magazines, brochures and more become more beautiful and engaging. Aspiring writers using Apple’s iBooks Author can enhance stories with animated content using MotionComposer.



MotionComposer?s unique technology plays interactive content automatically as HTML5 or Flash®, depending on which format the Web browser supports. Interactive Web content will play in any browser, including iPhone and iPad. MotionComposer now offers an easy export to Apple iBooks Author and to Aquafadas Digital Publishing System. Discover the possibilities.



About Aquafadas

Aquafadas solutions allow and facilitate the dissemination of digital content on all major new platforms: smartphones, tablets and web. The creation tools offered by Aquafadas meet the specific industry needs of publishers. Amongst our clients are Egmont International, Sanoma, Lagardere, Mondadori, Reader’s Digest, Bayard, Standard & Poors, EDF, or La Tribune. Comics publishers use AveComics, the digital comics platform created by Aquafadas, to distribute comics on the new devices. The business world uses the Aquafadas tools to enable migration of digital content such as marketing, technical documentation, commercial or financial. Aquafadas user-friendly creative software for Flash®, HTML5, photo and video editing, is also used by graphic design professionals and consumers. Aquafadas has been acquired by Kobo on October 2012.



Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.480.3674

(skype) megan.zazil



####