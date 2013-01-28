Haivision Expands EMEA Footprint With TELTEC Partnership

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Jan. 28, 2013 -- Haivision, a global leader in advanced video networking and IP video distribution solutions, has named TELTEC GmbH, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, as its newest reseller. TELTEC is a reseller of an extensive line of video-related equipment and systems for professional film and television production, postproduction, and broadcast. The partnership with TELTEC expands Haivision's footprint in Europe and reinforces its presence in the German market.

"TELTEC's expertise in video equipment and IT, along with its client reach within Germany, made the partnership decision quite easy," said Charles Dobson, Haivision's vice president of global channels.

"With Haivision's advanced video networking and distribution solutions, we can provide an end-to-end experience that addresses our customers' growing streaming needs within and beyond our clients facilities," said Levent Celik, product specialist for IT solutions at TELTEC. "Haivision's unique features -- such as extreme low latency, end-to-end encryption, and zero footprint multistream desktop player -- paired with the excellent video quality of the company's H.264 encoder, make Haivision solutions highly desirable to our customers."

Haivision products, including Makito(TM), KulaByte(TM), Viper(TM), and Torpedo(TM), complete the product portfolio of TELTEC GmbH and enable TELTEC to provide its customers with solutions for all requirements and environments, including mobile live events or fixed enterprise applications. More information about Haivision products is available at www.haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

