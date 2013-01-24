Advanced Mobility Completes Installation of “Green” Northern-Air System into Mobile TV Group Trailer

Advanced Mobility Specialty Vehicles (www.amstcorp.com), headquartered near Chicago, Illinois, announced today they have completed the installation of a new Northern-Air Systems (www.northernairsystems.com) “Green” HVAC unit customized to fit a TV production trailer for the Mobile TV Group (www.mobiletvgroup.com).



The Mobile TV Group (MTVG), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, operates one of the nation’s largest fleets of mobile production units equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. With the highest percentage of high-definition trucks, MTVG provides mobile units for over 4,000 sports and entertainment events each year. The Mobile TV Group adheres to very high levels of energy-efficiency, and high standards of maintenance and service for all of their mobile units.

Northern-Air Systems, headquartered in Rochester, New York, provides high-quality, energy-efficient heating and air conditioning systems for the Mobile Medical, Television Broadcast, Command Centers, Marine, Oil, Gas and Hazardous Location industries, the Military and many other custom applications. They specialize in the engineering and manufacturing of corrosion protected and N.E.C. and I.E.C. approved explosion-proof HVAC Systems.



“Northern-Air’s HVAC systems are built rugged for tough, over-the-road conditions and of the lightest construction on the market. We needed a new, economical unit that could be customized to fit one of our TV Broadcast and Production Trailers, which also required redundancy operation due to the high electronic loads,” said Brendan Dawson, Transportation Coordinator, Mobile TV Group. “Advanced Mobility and Northern-Air have a 25 year-long relationship working together, and it saved us hours of extra roadtime and downtime, not having to send our trailer to Rochester, New York. All the work we needed to have done was able to be done right at Advanced Mobility’s location, which is much closer to our headquarters.”

“Advanced Mobility excels at accommodating short deadlines and adhering to our stringent installation procedures and specifications,” said Tim Confer, President, Northern-Air Systems. “Being centrally located in the US, Advanced Mobility allows us to provide our customizable “Green” HVAC products conveniently to the huge fleet that makes up the Mobile TV Group, as well as the other markets we serve.”

With over 30 years experience, a 40,000 square foot facility, a team of 30 engineers, electricians, mechanics, and installers, Advanced Mobility has grown to be one of the largest manufacturers of custom trailers and specialty vehicles for television production and broadcast, mobile MRI, CT, PET/CT and banking, and for sports and special events. “We look forward to a prosperous relationship with Brendan and his whole team at MTVG, and broadening our 25-year partnership with Northern-Air as we expand our markets globally,” added Bob Bachman, President, Advance Mobility and Specialty Vehicles.

The Advanced Mobility team modified and installed the Northern-Air HVAC System within a very short timeframe allowed by the Mobile TV Group.

About Northern-Air

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Northern-Air Systems has become a leading provider of specialized cooling systems worldwide with over a thousand systems in operation today, having the lowest downtime of any cooling system. Northern-Air Systems has developed integrated cooling systems for mobile MRI, mobile TV broadcast, mobile communications and military applications, and has expanded into Oil, Gas and Hazardous locations. Northern-Air Systems provides specialized solutions in the engineering and manufacturing of explosion proof, corrosion-protected HVAC systems, and pressurization equipment that meet N.E.C and I.E.C codes for explosion-proof systems. For more information, please visit www.northernairsystems.com, or to talk with a representative call +1 888-723-9230.

About Advanced Mobility

Advanced Mobility, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading, world-class manufacturing company focused on designing and building custom trailers and specialty vehicles for mobile healthcare, mobile television production and broadcast, and mobile banking, showrooms and exhibits, and for sports and special events. Over the past three decades, Advanced Mobility has gained the knowledge and expertise necessary to deliver the high quality products and services that truly mobilize the mission of their customers. For more information, please visit www.amstcorp.com, or to talk with a representative call +1 708 -235-2800.

Media Contact

Robin Bestel



Phone: 610-428-5845





Email: robin@bestelnet.com