Carolina Panthers Wrap Up Consecutive Season Powered By Anton/Bauer

CHARLOTTE, NC, JANUARY 23, 2013—This year, Anton/Bauer batteries and chargers have been a trusted part of the Carolina Panthers broadcasting team once again, supplying power throughout the season’s games and countless practices. Whether powering cameras capturing live game coverage on the sidelines, in the stands or the locker room, DIONIC® 160 batteries and QUAD 2702 interactive chargers from Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, have continued to prove themselves as essential to the Panthers broadcast production team’s starting lineup.

“I personally have been using Anton/Bauer batteries for as long as I’ve been in the business,” says Berkley Dickens, broadcast engineer, PantherVision/Panthers Broadcasting. “And the same goes for the Panthers organization—they’ve been using the batteries and chargers for as long as they’ve been producing videos. We’ve all been in the broadcast industry for a long time, so we just know it’s the only battery brand we think about using.”

On game days, Anton/Bauer DIONIC 160s can be found onboard Sony PDW-F800 XDCAMs. “We typically employ two cameras for sideline recording of live game action,” says Dickens. The batteries not only power the cameras, but also supplemental equipment, such as on-camera lighting or Nucomm CP2 camera-mounted transmitters, to capture fan interactions, giveaways and other related events in the stands. During the week, the batteries are also utilized with the cameras capturing post-game interviews as well as recording practices and follow-up interviews in the locker rooms.

“On game days, the dependability really comes into play for the wireless camera operators working in the stands,” says Dickens. “We interact in all different areas of the stadium, so it’s important that our production crew members don’t have to worry about carrying a lot of spare batteries. And it’s really the same thing with the sideline crew—they don’t have to carry a lot of equipment while trying to keep up with the live action. They know they have the flexibility to move around as needed.”

Delivering up to 10 amps of power, the DIONIC 160's configuration is constructed of specialized lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) cells originally designed for high-rate military operations. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC 160 has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera for more than six hours. Another feature that is especially important to the Panthers’ production team is Anton/Bauer’s patented RealTime® display, which shows up to nine hours of remaining run time. “Having the visual display on the side of the battery allows us to know, with just a glance, how much time is left. It’s a huge benefit,” notes Dickens.

During downtime, Dickens and his team utilize the four-position QUAD 2702 PowerCharger. As one of the most advanced power systems available, it can sequentially fast charge any combination of Anton/Bauer Logic Series batteries by using the advanced charging techniques of the Anton/Bauer InterActive system in a package roughly the size of a notebook computer. “The charger offers a quick charge and instant readout. We can see the status of the battery instantly, but also know the chargers help extend the life of our batteries,” says Dickens.

To offer users increased functionality for the DIONIC 160, Anton/Bauer recently introduced its DIONIC HD battery. Also delivering up to 10 amps of power, the DIONIC HD is a 183Wh battery featuring special-application Li-Ion cell technology. It incorporates the company’s latest software architecture and improved LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours. The new DIONIC HD also includes the company’s new enhanced RealTime display. Simple and easy to understand, the RealTime display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy. What’s more, its motion-detection feature incorporates a sleep mode setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. These patented features offer confidence for the camera operator.

