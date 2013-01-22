SMPTE President Wendy Aylsworth Earns TVNewsCheck 2013 Women in Leadership Technology Award

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Jan. 22, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that Wendy Aylsworth, president of SMPTE, will receive the 2013 Women in Leadership Technology Award from TVNewsCheck magazine. The award, which recognizes women who have contributed significantly toward technologically advancing the industry, will be presented at the 2013 NAB Show.

"Wendy Aylsworth is a truly inspiring figure, not just for women in technology but also for women in media," said Kathy Haley, publisher of TVNewsCheck. "While Wendy plays a pivotal role in helping Warner Bros. navigate a sea of technological change, she also is a leader in setting technical standards around the world. Through her work at Warner Bros. and with SMPTE, she has established a level of excellence that is unparalleled in our industry. She is an outstanding role model for up-and-coming engineers."

Aylsworth, who today is senior vice president of technology at Warner Bros. Technical Operations, began her career in the aerospace industry and moved to the entertainment industry in 1989. She now oversees the establishment of new technologies for Warner Bros.' production divisions and assesses the impact of emerging technologies on content creation and distribution. Aylsworth is known for her work overseeing creation of the first digital cinema standards, and over the past two years has played a key role in validating and rolling out high-frame-rate projection systems for the opening of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey."

Aylsworth's industry leadership extends to her work with SMPTE. She is the first woman president of SMPTE, and previously served as both SMPTE executive vice president and as SMPTE engineering vice president -- roles in which she worked to streamline and further systemize the organization's standards-making process, as well as to initiate pivotal cross-industry collaboration on broadband and 3D Home Master standards.

"TVNewsCheck's Women in Technology Leadership Award is a prestigious award that I'm honored to receive, not only because it recognizes the accomplishments of women in technology, but also because it benefits science and education programs that support the young women just entering our industry," said Aylsworth.

NewsCheckMedia will present its Women in Technology Leadership and Technology Women to Watch Awards at a 6 p.m. ceremony and reception on Tuesday, April 9, in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/Aylsworth.zip