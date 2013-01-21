Learn How To Manage Your FCPX Workflow With A Free Webinar From Moviola

For years editors have become accustomed to a set toolbox, and certain way to think and move around within a project. With Final Cut Pro X, that world has been turned on its head. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on January 22nd at 11:30 AM PST. The webinar will go over how FCP X has made some processes simpler, while making others more complex, and how to best utilize this software based on your projects. Viewers will leave with an understanding of the inner workings of FCP X, and the tools needed to maximize their hardware for an FCP X based workflow.



Presenter Larry Jordan is a producer, director, editor, consultant and Apple-Certified trainer with over 30 years video production and post-production experience. He is currently using his award-winning skills in training editors to use Final Cut Studio. He is the Executive Producer and Host of Digital Production BuZZ, as well as author of eight books on Final Cut Studio, along with a monthly on-line newsletter covering Final Cut Studio.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/workflow-and-media-management-in-fcp-x/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



About Moviola



Established in 1919, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our established training division offers leading edge onsite and online training for filmmakers, with weekly live webinars and a vast library of professional on demand training.