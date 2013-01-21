DPA Microphones Hires Bruce MacPherson

Industry Veteran Appointed as Company’s New Sales Director



DPA Microphones is pleased to announce that Bruce MacPherson has joined the company as its new U.S.Sales Director. MacPherson is a dedicated sales professional, audio product specialist and audio engineering expert with extensive experience in current technology and techniques for audio recording and live sound, as well as commercial and post production. In his new role, Macpherson will be responsible for overseeing all DPA sales and customer service activities.

“We are very excited to welcome Bruce to the DPA family,” says Eric Mayer, president of DPA Microphones’ U.S. operations. “His extensive background in sales for some of the industry’s top companies will make a perfect addition to our sales force. Additionally, his engineering experience in music and broadcast recording and in live settings means that he knows exactly what our customers need. We’re certain that Bruce will be able to help DPA enhance its position as an industry-standard microphone company.”

Prior to joining DPA Microphones, MacPherson held sales positions with Universal Audio, Sam Ash and Musication. He was also a product specialist for Digidesign (Avid), an engineer and sound designer at Looking Glass Studios and musical director for the Dana Carvey show.

Since graduating from the Hartt School of Music, MacPherson’s extensive line of work has ranged across sales and engineering. In his most recent role as eastern regional sales manager for Universal Audio, he was responsible for overseeing all sales opportunities on the east coast. Before that, MacPherson worked for more than a decade as a product specialist for Digidesign, where he was instrumental in elevating the now widely popular Pro Tools® software to an industry standard in studios throughout New York and the surrounding areas.

“I am thrilled to be able to combine my extensive sales, engineering and product specialist experience to help DPA Microphones grow,” says MacPherson. “My years behind the scenes as a musical director and recording engineer offer me a great opportunity to recognize the needs of DPA’s full customer spectrum. I look forward to becoming familiar with DPA’s current users and to further growing the company’s customer base.”

ABOUT DPA:DPA Microphones A/S is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.