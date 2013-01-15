SMPTE Reschedules New York Regional Seminar for Jan. 31

WHITE PLAINS, NY -- Jan. 10, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced the Nov. 9 New York Regional Seminar, which was canceled due to Superstorm Sandy, will be held Jan. 31. The rescheduled event gives area media professionals one last chance to attend SMPTE's acclaimed seminar on automating content generation for multi-platform, multi-display distribution.

"Not for broadcasters alone, this session offers valuable technical insights and practical guidance to anyone providing motion picture content to the multitude of display devices and distribution platforms, including the Internet," said Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE. "Generating content for distribution to multiple platforms and displays can be a complex undertaking. Our instructors are well-known subject matter experts who will provide clear and immediately useful information about how to streamline this process while saving time and money and ensuring that the correct format is generated efficiently, regardless of the viewer's distribution platform and device."

SMPTE seminars provide a highly cost-effective, noncommercial educational experience to participants. At the New York Regional Seminar, Ben Davenport of AmberFin, Mark Darlow of Harris, Harold Geller of Ad-ID, and Shaun Flagg of Cox Media Group will lead a day-long interactive experience that covers topics including an overview of the technical differences between various multi-platform distribution systems and display devices, as well as workflows, technologies, and processes for automating content generation, regardless of whether the intended display device is a smartphone, set-top box, satellite receiver, or computer.

The seminar also will touch on the potential impact of new and emerging standards -- from SMPTE and other organizations -- on multi-platform content generation. Attendees will learn about recent developments such as the Interoperable Master Format (IMF), which creates a set of master files and associated metadata for the interchange and automated creation of downstream distribution packages, and the SMPTE Timed Text standard for the captioning of Internet-distributed video content, which has earned the FCC Chairman's Award for Advancement in Accessibility.

Space for this final seminar is limited, and previous sessions have sold out. Rates are $199 for SMPTE members, $299 for non-members, and $59 for students with a current student ID.

The SMPTE event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Motion Picture Enterprises (MPE) Penthouse, located at 432 W. 45th St. in New York City. Registration and further information are available at www.smpte.org/seminars.

