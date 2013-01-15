IMT Teams Up With Extreme Networks Mobile Lab in Universal City



Pictured outside the Extreme Networks Mobile Lab are (L-R) Mike Braico, IMT EVP of Sales; Madeline Hazely, IMT Marketing Coordinator; and Dick Gertridge, Extreme Networks Western Region Sales Director. Photo by David Goggin.

Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) teamed up with the Extreme Networks Mobile Lab for a daylong event with SoCal media leaders at the Universal City Hilton in Los Angeles. The mobile lab is a 53-foot-long air-conditioned showroom delivering hands-on demos of the latest innovations in networking for communications media, production, campus networks, data centers, physical security, and more.



IMT teamed with Extreme Networks for this exclusive opportunity to see first-hand how open and scalable networks deliver new degrees of agility for business. The cutting-edge in high performance, high impact technologies were on full display.



Combining the best of an Executive Briefing Center, off-site brainstorm session, and interactive classroom, the Network Liberation Tour truck dedicates over 1,200 square feet to next generation technologies. Attendees learned how converged networks are changing the business landscape, and how IMT and Extreme can help organizations take advantage of these new opportunities. Media leaders also explored how to collaborate and conference with peers outside the office, in an environment unlike any other.



For more info about Extreme Networks, visit: http://www.extremenetworks.com







Pictured inside the Extreme Networks Mobile Lab are (L-R) Mike Braico, Madeline Hazely, and Dick Gertridge. Photo by David Goggin.



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

IMT is a consulting, design, construction, and systems integration company providing scalable technology systems for business operations. IMT addresses the following major market sectors: Media & Entertainment, Information Technologies (IT), Education, Telecommunications, and Healthcare. Through an active engagement process, IMT consultants and engineers collect, interpret, refine, design, build and maintain technology systems that deliver optimum results for clients.

Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770

