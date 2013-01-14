Jünger Audio Increases its Presence at TVE In Spain

Spain’s national broadcaster TVE has made a significant investment in Jünger Audio’s loudness control technology, which it is using to normalize the audio across a number of its television channels.

TVE has been using Jünger Audio technology since 2003, but during 2012 it actively embraced High Definition broadcasting and as a result upgraded its Jünger Audio B40 and B46 processors to incorporate SDI boards, thus making them more compatible with its existing Dolby products.

TVE has also invested in an additional nine Jünger Audio frame-based C8000 systems, bringing the total number of C8000 systems in use at its broadcast facilities to 35.

The new equipment is primarily being used for play-out and for the editors’ rooms at TVE’s Torrespaña broadcast tower in Barcelona. A number of systems have also been installed in TVE’s production centre in San Cugat del Vallés, Barcelona.

Alberto Palazón, commercial manager at Jünger Audio’s Spanish distributor ASPA, which supplied and installed the new equipment, says: “TVE initially chose Jünger Audio equipment because it was looking for a transparent processor that could normalize audio across various channels without compressing the signal or distorting the sound. Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™-based C8000 system proved to be the ideal solution as it didn’t alter the original sound of the audio in any way.

Palazón adds that, with audio coming in from many different sources, TVE also wanted a system that would make it easy to decode and encode Dolby signals and reposition their audio content into their SDI signal path.

“The Jünger Audio equipment has achieved the results they were looking for and they can now reorder audio, regardless of whether the original source was mono, stereo or 5.1 surround sound,” he says.

Paloma Sampedro, head of TVE’s audiovisual production unit, adds: “We are very happy with the Jünger Audio C8000 systems and with the upgrades we have made to our B40 and B46 units. With Jünger Audio, we now have a complete solution that allows us to decode SDI signals, process audio and sum and code again. This is a great solution and one that is incredibly easy to use. Jünger Audio’s Loudness control technology is very stable and delivers high quality audio. These factors, combined with the support we have received from ASPA, made our decision to invest in more processors an easy one to make.”

