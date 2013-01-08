Front Porch Digital Names Mark Pougnet as CFO

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Jan. 8, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced it has appointed Mark Pougnet as its new chief financial officer. Pougnet will oversee the company's finance and business operations as the company continues to grow and dominate the media-workflow space for migrating, managing, and monetizing content.

"Mark's experience with fast-growing international technology companies and his background in storage and SaaS applications make him a perfect fit for Front Porch Digital," said Mike Knaisch, Front Porch Digital president and CEO. "Our LYNX cloud-based platform and aggressive product development have put us on a path to continued and rapid growth. Mark is just the sort of operational business-minded CFO we need to guide us down that path."

Pougnet has 30 years of experience in the financial and technology industries, where he has held executive financial and operational positions at several companies in diverse technologies. He has developed strong relationships with investors and bankers, has led multiple highly successful rounds of funding and M&A transactions, and has taken a company public. Pougnet holds a master's degree in accounting and a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Natal in South Africa, and he is a certified public accountant. Most recently, during a four-year tenure at Tendril Networks, he served as the company's chief financial officer and then as its chief delivery officer.

Pougnet is based in Louisville, Colo., and reports to Knaisch.

Front Porch Digital specializes in video archive, migration, and online video publishing, supplying solutions that are at the heart of file-based workflows within the world's best known media brands. Now, with the introduction of the LYNX(SM) platform, these solutions are moving to the cloud, enabling greater access, better availability, lower costs, and the highest possible security.

Front Porch Digital's growing family of LYNX-based products and services includes LYNXdr, a secure cloud-based disaster recovery and long-term asset storage service for the media marketplace, from broadcast to government, and LYNXlocal, a plug-and-go appliance that simplifies connection to the cloud, delivers local content storage management capabilities, and acts as a platform for enhanced cloud communications.

More information about Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

