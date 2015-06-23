Meredith Broadcast Deploys Volicon Observer TS(R) Monitoring and Logging Systems Across All U.S. Stations

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- June 23, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that Meredith Broadcast has replaced a fleet of aging video logging systems with Observer TS (R) (transport stream) monitoring and logging systems. Deployed across 15 broadcast stations that together reach nearly 12 million U.S. households, the Volicon systems make it easy for Meredith stations to monitor and log all content on a continuous basis for spot verification and quality verification, as well as to ensure compliance with the CALM Act and related FCC loudness regulations.

"Volicon is a leader in broadcast monitoring technology, and so the company's Observer system was a clear frontrunner when it came time for us to consider alternatives to an aging logging solution," said Larry Oaks, vice president of technology at Meredith Corporation. "While the system offers the audio monitoring functionality essential to maintaining and demonstrating FCC compliance, we also appreciate the Observer's continual recording capability and its convenient alarm features."

Meredith Broadcast began its Volicon deployment two years ago and since has upgraded all of its U.S. stations to the Observer TS system. At each station, the Volicon system provides continuous logging of MPEG transport streams, monitors program quality of experience (QoE), and facilitates seamless export and streaming of MPEG TS or low-resolution proxies for further review and for competitive analysis.

While supporting immediate troubleshooting and the resolution of chronic issues, the Volicon system also facilitates straightforward audio monitoring and simplifies regulatory proof of conformance. In loudness monitoring applications, the Volicon system allows operators to measure the loudness levels of all commercials accurately and simultaneously, as well as to burn measurements into the A/V asset for a clear affidavit. Integrated content recording not only ensures unparalleled loudness-compliance metering, but also makes the process of performing spot checks easy and unambiguous.

In addition to addressing the latest ITU BS.1770-1/3 and ATSC A/85 standards, the Observer TS system incorporates simultaneous surround (full 5.1 mix) and stereo downmix measurements so that stations can verify that loudness levels will remain within acceptable parameters, regardless of how customers watch and listen to programming.

"A powerful, yet easy-to-use solution for continuous monitoring of the broadcast product, Observer TS gives media groups such as Meredith Broadcast a smart, flexible solution for maintaining and demonstrating compliance," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "An array of analysis and alarm features also helps stations using the Observer system to be more proactive in sustaining the overall quality of their broadcast services."

Further information about Volicon's Observer technology and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

