VITEC Continues Leadership in HEVC Streaming Market With Portable HD/SD HEVC Decoding Appliance

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- June 16, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its revolutionary, professional-grade MGW D265 portable HEVC (H.265) IP decoder is now shipping worldwide. The product will be showcased at InfoComm 2015 in conjunction with the company's world-first hardware-based HEVC encoding appliance -- the MGW Ace.

VITEC's portable HEVC encoding and decoding systems provides broadcasters, corporate IT, government agencies, and military units with a turnkey solution for sending video point to point or point to multi-point using half the network bandwidth previously required with H.264 systems while retaining the same video quality.

"VITEC is the first company to bring the bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with our broadcast-grade encoding, streaming, and decoding appliances" said Eli Garten, vice president of product management, VITEC. "MGW D265 was designed as a portable unit to support rapid deployment of high-efficiency video links in conjunction with our MGW Ace HEVC hardware encoder. With MGW D265, our customers can continue to receive legacy H.264 streams and also decode and playout HEVC content anywhere, anytime."

About VITEC

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2015 VITEC

