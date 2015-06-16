Adorama Pro Announces New Canon XC10 4K Camcorder Raffle Giveaway

New York, NY – June 16, 2015 –Adorama Pro, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is now selling the new Canon XC10 4K Camcorder. To celebrate, Adorama is giving away a free model – enter between now and July 5th for a chance to win!

To be eligible for the Canon XC10 4K Camcorder giveaway, sign up via email by visitinghttp://www.adorama.com/pages/canon-xc10. Participants can gain additional entries by liking Adorama’s social media pages (up to nine entries in total per person). The winner will be chosen the week of July 20th.

About the Canon XC10 4K Camcorder

Lightweight, compact and versatile, the Canon XC10 4K Camcorder is perfect for 4K and Full HD video shooting and 12-megapixel digital still photography. It is designed for everyone from the enthusiastic novice to the professional videographer or photographer, and at an affordable price, it is an ideal 4K addition to all imaging toolkits.

Special features include a Genuine Canon 10x Wide-Angle Zoom Lens with 2x Digital Teleconverter and Optical Image Stabilization, a specially designed Canon 12-megapixel one-inch CMOS sensor with 12 stops of exposure latitude, and the new DIGIC DV5 signal processor to provide high image-processing power and speed. The Canon XC10 4K Camcorder incorporates innovative operability features to even further facilitate creative expression, such as a Vari-Angle LCD monitor with an intuitive touch panel, a rotating hand grip for both film and still image shooting, a built-in ND filter and dual-band Wi-Fi. For maximum versatility, it can be handheld or used with a wide range of camera-support accessories including car mounts and drones.

The Canon XC10 4K Camcorder retails at 2,499 USD and is estimated to begin shipping at the end of June 2015. For more information, please visit http://www.adorama.com/CAXC10.html.

####