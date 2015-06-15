Sound Devices, LLC Will Bring a Range of Audio and Video Products to InfoComm 2015

ORLANDO, JUNE 15, 2015— Sound Devices, LLC will showcase a complete range of portable and rack-mounted audio and video solutions at InfoComm 2015 (Booth 2471). Featured products will include the 970 audio recorder and, as part of its Video Devices lineup, the PIX-E Series of 4K recording monitors plus the PIX 270i and PIX 250i video decks.

Throughout the show, the company will demonstrate a typical production setup at its booth, showcasing how its rack-mounted solutions, such as the PIX 270i, PIX 250i and 970, can improve production quality and workflow in real-world AV-production scenarios.

“We are excited to offer a small glimpse into how our products can address some common AV production challenges during our InfoComm demo,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design. “Our rack-mounted solutions provide significant advantages and time-savings to production workflows, especially those without a professionally trained broadcast staff. We are also excited to preview our newest video product, PIX-E5 -- the world’s most compact camera-mount, 4K recording monitor.”

Sound Devices’ 970, its first-ever, audio-only, rack-mounted solution, boasts an impressive 64 channels of Dante and MADI. The half-rack, 2U device simplifies any application that requires high quality, high-track-count audio recording.Sound Devices’ 970 records 64-channels of monophonic or polyphonic 24-bit WAV files from any of its 144 available inputs. Available inputs include 64-channels of Ethernet-based Dante, 64-channels of optical or coaxial MADI, eight channels of line-level analog and eight channels of AES digital. Any input can be assigned to any track. Recording up to 32-tracks at 96 kHz is also supported.

Video Devices will also preview its PIX-E Series at the show. The camera-mounted recording field monitors feature three models: the PIX-E5, PIX-E5H and PIX-E7. The series offers a full suite of precision monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O. The line also has the ability to record 4K, and Apple® ProRes 4444 XQ edit-ready files to affordable approved mSATA-based SpeedDrives. All three PIX-E monitors feature compact, die-cast metal housings and an LCD display protected by Gorilla® Glass 2, making them the ideal choice for AV professionals. The PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H are presently the world’s most compact 4K recording monitors.

Video Devices PIX 270i and PIX 250i are comprehensive multichannel AV record and playback tools that deliver unbeatable quality solutions for house of worship (HOW), corporate, live event and other multi-camera production applications. The PIX 270i and PIX 250i provide tapeless, file-based recording and playback, with the ability to access and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet. Their advanced network functionality, along with simultaneous multi-drive recording, and their ability to be controlled over IP, RS-422 and GPIO, make them ideally suited for integration into a range of AV applications.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures both product portfolios for Sound Devices’ audio products and Video Devices’ video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, newsgathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices proudly offers digital video recorders, and related products, that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC headquarters are located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin, and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.