Austrian 3G/LTE Mobile Operator Hutchison Drei Migrates and Consolidates Video Distribution Operations to Thomson Video Networks' Multi-Screen Solution

RENNES, France -- June 10, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH, one of Austria's most innovative telecommunications providers, has migrated to a new live video distribution platform based on the award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen video encoding platform. Working in tandem with Broadpeak streaming technology, the ViBE VS7000 enables Drei to offer OTT video services to mobile users and home viewers alike on the complete range of screens, including smartphone, tablet, PC/Mac and future-oriented TV streaming via Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

"With its superior video quality, advanced architecture, and operational flexibility, the ViBE VS7000 is the ideal platform for us to take our OTT and IPTV video offerings to the next level. This move has already had a direct impact on the growth of our business. Enhancing the user experience has led to greater client satisfaction, which is driving usage and increasing demand for our services over other mobile operators," said Günter Lischka, senior head of marketing at Drei Austria. "Plus, Thomson Video Networks has become a valuable partner as we integrate the new technology into our operation by providing end-to-end solutions from Thomson's client-oriented and flexible team of experts."

Based on Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex(OS) video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is designed to offer a streamlined and unified video platform that removes much of the complexity from content distribution to multiple mobile device formats. At the same time, the ViBE VS7000 is able to deliver the superior video quality required to secure new audiences and satisfy demanding home viewers accessing content on high-resolution, large-screen displays.

By migrating from legacy video distribution equipment to the ViBE VS7000 and MediaFlex(OS), Drei has not only consolidated its operations, but has significantly improved the user experience on every device. The new platform is a central component in Drei's ongoing strategy to increase video usage and average revenues per user, as well as expand market share among young urban users through new rich media services.

"As one of the fastest growing providers of mobile broadband services and one of the most respected innovators in the Austrian mobile telecommunications market, Drei is committed to offering its customers the highest-quality video experience for live TV and video-on-demand. Adopting our ViBE VS7000 as the basis for its entire video distribution platform is only the latest example," said Eric Louvet, vice president of sales and services, Thomson Video Networks. "Drei had very challenging requirements for video delivery to a diverse array of platforms, but we were able to meet these needs through an iterative process of OTT platform optimization. As one of our first mobile use cases in the DACH territory, Drei is a textbook example of how to leverage the ViBE VS7000 to retain existing customers and also grow the video client base and video-based revenues."

