Autoscript Demonstrates Prompting Solutions for Broadcasters at 2012 Texas Association of Broadcasters Show

AUSTIN, TEXAS, AUGUST 8, 2012—Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a world-leading teleprompting company, is demonstrating several of its innovative prompting solutions for broadcasters at the 2012 Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention & Tradeshow (Booth 107) this week.

“From LED prompters to software and wireless controls, attendees can expect to see the very latest in prompting technology at this year’s show,” says Greg Prentiss, sales director for the Americas, Autoscript. “We look forward to meeting with local broadcasters and introducing them to our solutions, which were designed with their production needs in mind.”

Autoscript is showcasing its compact, entry-level prompter, the ELP15 Plus. The perfect prompting solution for schools, colleges, universities and broadcasters, the ELP15 Plus offers a 15-inch monitor that is energy efficient—ensuring longevity, performance and reliability, and it contributes to green energy savings. It boasts 400 nits of brightness, composite, VGA and s-video inputs and the image-reversal capabilities necessary for prompting. Weighing just five pounds, the ELP15 Plus is an ideal teleprompter for entry-level users, while also offering great performance in the newsroom.

Also on site is the company’s line of LED teleprompters, ranging in size from eight to 19 inches. These on-camera prompter systems incorporate the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system. Unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the company’s LED prompters offer instant warm-up to full brightness. In addition, these on-camera teleprompters come with a wide-angle hood, making them optimal for news- or studio-based productions.

For those looking for software, Autoscript is highlighting its +WinPlus-News+ software with the XBOX ULTRA. Compatible with all leading newsroom systems, including ENPS and iNEWS, +WinPlus-News+ offers users an all-in-one solution for show rundowns, cues and prompting. In addition to its enhanced features and capabilities, the XBOX ULTRA is ideal for portable prompting, as it can be plugged into a laptop or PC via its USB 2.0 interface. The video output is standard composite PAL or NTSC, but is also available in an SDI version.

Autoscript is also exhibiting its range of hand, foot and wireless scroll controls, including the new Magno Wireless Foot Control. This control allows presenters to control the speed of the script anywhere within the studio location, without the need to run cabling. Using RF technology on the 400-MHz license-free range, the Magno Foot Control will not interfere with any other devices and can be used up to 100 meters from the receiver module. The Magno Foot Control can be seamlessly added to existing Autoscript installations.

For more information and to find an authorized Autoscript dealer, please visit www.Autoscript.tv or contact ussales@autoscript.tv.

About Autoscript

Established in the UK in 1984, with headquarters in the US and the UK, Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of teleprompters for PC and the i-Series, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and—with its expanding line of intuitive accessories—is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information visit www.autoscript.tv.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.