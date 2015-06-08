Neutrik Launches Innovative New etherCON® Cat6A Product Line

Charlotte, NC – June 2015… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce introduces its third and most powerful etherCON range of products to date: etherCON Cat6A. Building upon the strengths of Neutrik’s industry-standard etherCON Cat5 and etherCON Cat6 lines, etherCON Cat6A products carry an “X” in their part numbers to differentiate them from other etherCON products.

The new etherCON Cat6A line includes a cable carrier complete with a Cat 6A RJ45 connector for self-termination, feedthrough D-size chassis connectors, and IDC-termination D-size connectors. The cable carriers are available in both nickel and black plating. They accept a cable OD range of 7 mm to 9.5 mm—suitable for a wide range of commercially available cables. The chassis connectors (both feedthrough and IDC styles) are available in three finishes: nickel, black, and a weatherized version that makes an IP65-rated connection when mated to the cable carrier.

Neutrik’s new etherCON Cat6A is fully downward-compatible with etherCON Cat 5: both etherCON Cat5 and Cat6A cable carriers mate to both etherCON Cat5 and Cat6A chassis connectors.

Neutrik’s etherCON Cat6A is PoE+ compliant to 802.3at Type2. As with all Neutrik etherCON products, the new CAt6A range features rugged latching and durable housings.

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc., commented on the company’s new addition to the etherCON product lineup, “I am truly excited for this product launch. Cat 6A will help our professional customers “future proof” their networked connections. The compatibility of these connectors with our etherCON Cat 5 products makes them very appealing. I see this etherCON Cat6A connector product line as the one that our customer’s future designs will be based upon. Therefore, it is very important to Neutrik’s future.”

Availability: Q3, 2015. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

